OIL CITY — The 2022 finalists of the Oil Region Alliance Outdoor Recreation Business Plan Contest have been selected by a panel of judges.
The finalists are:
— Adam Diem, of Oil Valley Gravel, LLC. for the Roughneck Gravel Roubaix bike race based in Titusville over Memorial Day Weekend
— Hannah Gamble, of Iron Furnace Coffee to expand the business with a coffee trailer to take to events, parks and other offsite locations
— Theresa McQuaide, of Ziibi Fins and Floats for overnight camping along the Allegheny River and pedal kayak rentals
— Erin Wanninger and Marcy Hall for outdoor seating, bike parking, bike fix-it station, and overlook of Allegheny River at Woods and Rivers Coffee Shop in Oil City
All four of the above finalists are in the running for either a $5,000 or a $10,000 prize.
Participants submitted a concept paper judged on the following criteria:
— Relevance/ Importance to Natural Outdoor Recreation Economic Development (10 points).
— Viability of the business idea (50 points).
— Need in the region for the product/service.
— Thoughtfulness of applicant’s method to resolve the need.
— Uniqueness of product/service or method.
— Timeline feasibility.
— Assessment and improvement.
— Preliminary budget – associated costs and use of funding if awarded through the contest.
— Economic impact on the region (20 points).
— Presentation Quality (10 points).
The next step in the contest is the submission of a business plan due Oct. 28. Finalists will then make a presentation to the judges in mid-November. Winners will be announced Saturday, Dec. 3 as part of Oil City’s Christmas Past.
Support for the contest is provided by Venango County Act 13 funds.
Follow the contest progress at ORAGOT.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.