The staff of the Titusville Herald is proud to announce that Lexi Covell, of Titusville, will be the covergirl of the 2021 Herald Kids Calendar.
Lexi, daughter of Joe and Melissa Covell, received 31,500 votes. In addition to being on the cover, Lexi will also be featured on a month in the calendar. The calendar will be distributed in The Herald in early January.
According to her parents, Lexi loves being outdoors and enjoys going on adventures. “It’s really exciting,” said Lexi’s mom, Melissa, when she found out her daughter had won. Melissa thanked her extended family for their support, and said she cannot wait to distribute the calendar.
Since Lexi was born in January of 2020, she has brought the family a lot of joy. “Given this year, this is just a nice bright spot,” Melissa said.
Lexi has two siblings, Brooksie and Miles. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Pergavnent and Dennis Plonski. Lexi also has two great-grandparents, Ruth Goodwill and Mary Lou Barber.
This year’s competition featured 14 children. The top vote-getters this year were as follows: Lexi Covell, Brooks Foley, Baylee Burns, Archie Stewart, Elena Vanvalkenberg, Everlee Shobe, Ohana Hannah, Bennett Henderson, Savannah Henderson, Wilow Lintz, John Kellerman, Hudson Zhang and Jacob Snyder.
Since the inception of the Titusville Herald Kids Calendar, the proceeds generated from voting have been used to fund the Herald Newspaper in Education Program (NIE).
The NIE allows for teachers to request newspapers to use in classroom settings. The Herald’s baseball statistics can be useful in math class, or it can be used to teach reading comprehension.
Due to the constant changes in learning methods in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NIE program was put on hold.
This year, The Herald decided to donate a portion of the proceeds to three local charities chosen at random. The three charities that will receive $500 are the Titusville Regional Literacy Council, Hospice of Crawford County and The Associated Charities.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
