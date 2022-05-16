Every would-be garden starts as a patch of dirt. When the United Way of the Titusville Region first started creating a community garden to honor local historian and author David Weber, the plot on Central Avenue was an uneven collection of dirt, rocks and a fair share of trash. After months of help from community members and local entities, the David L. Weber Community Garden is finally looking like the garden its namesake hoped for.
Over the past six months, the Titusville United Way along with garden liaison Terri Wig, the city government, the Titusville Area School District and many others have prepared the area to become a community garden honoring Weber. Wig remembers Weber, who passed away in March of 2021, coming to her office and saying how badly this community needed a WWII-style victory garden where communities would come together and grow food for those who needed it. The garden and the mural bearing Weber’s name are now ready for the ribbon cutting ceremony, which will be held on May 28 at 11 a.m. Weber’s sister Melody Chisholm will also be on hand to plant the first item.
A great deal of work went into making sure the garden will have everything it needs. Its construction even closely follows Weber’s intentions that were molded into the project’s three goals: addressing food insecurity, bringing families and the community together and educating the community to promote home gardens and healthy habits.
From the first planning session to bring the community into the project, Wig said the United Way has worked to make sure the garden follows collective impact, a way to solve complex problems by having people work together and share information.
City crews have donated hours of their time, including leveling and raking the lot, to ensure the area is prepped and ready. Fabric and pea gravel have been put down to “keep the weeds from dominating the garden,” Wig said.
To make sure that everyone in the community can participate — saving some backs in the process — the garden will be equipped with nine raised beds. As buying the beds would be costly and would not embody the collective impact theme, the United Way reached out to the local high school instead. The nine beds, eight rectangular beds and one large octagonal centerpiece, were constructed by Titusville High School students.
Technical education teacher Brent Mader included the project as a part of his curriculum. The students created the design and plans, priced out and ordered the materials from local store Morrison Builders Supply and then built the beds. City crews later came and brought the beds to the garden.
Members of Main Street Elementary teacher Melinda Watkins’ class will be helping fill the garden with a specially designed soil mix. After having a conversation about the issues this community faces, Watkins and her class decided they wanted to help better their community, and thought the garden could be a good way to do that. “Perhaps this will renew their confidence in the future of Titusville and see that building a community takes the efforts of all members, and you’re never too young to start” said Watkins.
By the end of the week, the beds will be filled with a special soil mixture created by a Full Circle Farm and Artisan Center and topped with compost from the city compost pile.
“The beds really represent the community aspect of the project. The beds, like everything else in the garden, are designed, built and all done by the community,” said Wig.
All things that were purchased for the garden, including the perimeter fence, were a group effort. With the garden being downtown, the garden’s advisory committee wanted to make sure no one going for a midnight stroll could pick a fresh snack of their own. The garden’s fencing, which will help prevent such theft, was selected by a committee made up of organizations, entities, garden lovers and experts. It will be installed Monday.
Once completed, the garden will have one bed full of historically accurate crops that would have been found in a WWII victory garden, including turnips, beats, beans, cabbage, kale, kohlrabi, Swiss Chard and parsnips among others.
When the beds are finally filled and the fence has been installed, it will be time for planting. The beds will be sponsored for the first year by community organizations and families wanting to take part. This plan, Wig explained, should help create community buy-in. While the sponsors will manage the beds, Wig said there is a need for volunteers to help with the day-to-day aspects of keeping the plants fresh and edible. “We can always use more volunteers,” said Wig.
Organizers hope the garden will inspire others to grow their own produce after seeing just how easy it is. “With the education piece, we want people to learn how to create this type of environment in their own backyard. Fresh produce can be expensive. Having your own little garden is easy. It can help your budget and help you eat healthy,” said Wig. Garden experts will be on hand at the ribbon cutting on the 28th, but they will also continue to help the garden until harvest time.
With so many different entities and organizations coming together, Wig said it makes her happy that Weber’s vision is finally coming to fruition. As an author and historian, Weber spent his life trying to educate the community and share history and knowledge about this area that he cared so much about. “This is exactly what he wanted, and we set this garden up exactly as he wanted it to be,” said Wig.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com
