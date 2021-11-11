FRANKLIN, Venango County — The Venango County Commissioners discussed two important issues, election results and the 2022 budget, at their meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The commissioners voted to certify the unofficial results of the Nov.2 General Election and talked about concerns voters may have. They also approved putting the preliminary budget on public display, saying that the county is in good shape financially.
Before the commissioners meeting started, the Venango County Commissioners held the Election Board meeting. Prior to the meeting, the commissioners go through the agendas of the Election Board, Retirement Board and Salary Board.
During the Election Board portion of the meeting, the commissioners were happy to vote to certify the unofficial results. County officials will now begin the process of certifying the numbers in the coming week.
The county had more than 10,000 residents cast ballots on election day, equal to a 31% turnout.
Commissioner Sam Breene thanked those involved with the process, and was happy that theelection went smoothly. Breene did acknowledge the national climate around elections, and addressed concerns that voters in the county might have.
“I know that right now in this country there is a lot of concern about integrity of our elections,” said Breene. “I hope that does not include concern at our local levels in Venango County.”
Breene also said that if anyone has any questions or concerns about the election process and election safety, they should come to the county.
“If there are those that have any questions regarding the process from an integrity standpoint or how we get the numbers that we do, I invite you to call the commissioners office,” said Breene.
During the Commissioners Board portion of the meeting, there was one big item on the agenda that dominated discussion, the 2022 budget. The county has not raised taxes the past two years, and the commissioners were happy to announce that there will be no increases in taxes for another year.
The preliminary county budget as it stands has total revenues of $58,723,927. The revenue is up 0.2% over last year’s budget. As the revenue rose, expenses also fell.
The county expects that in 2022 they will have expenses of $61,468,102, a 0.3% decrease. The reason that the budget may not look balanced, according to Director of Finances Diona Brick, is because of special revenue funds.
The commissioners unanimously accepted to put the budget on public display, and will vote on the budget at their December meeting. The budget is available for viewing online and in person at the courthouse.
With so much uncertainty around the pandemic and finances, the commissioners were happy to present a budget with no tax increases. They said it took lots of time and effort, but that telling the citizens that their taxes are staying the same makes it worth it.
“We worked pretty hard to make sure that didn’t happen,” said Commissioner Mike Dulaney. Dulaney continued saying that the budget “shows we are in good shape.”
Breene took it one step further, saying that there are “a lot of counties all around the country that would be ecstatic to see the state and shape that we are in.”
The commissioners said that they were happy to see that no tax increases are coming to the county even after doing a lot of capital projects that include replacing multiple different roofs at county buildings.
Dulaney said that a big reason the county has been able to get so much done, while also being frugal, is a commitment to say no.
“We aren’t taking the first answer,” said Dulaney. He mentioned a project that was supposed to cost $100,000. After saying no, the entity somehow found a way to get the project done for around $35,000, saving county funds.
“We are doing a good job holding the line,” said Dulaney. He also said that a factor in the budget has been an increase in home sales, which the county gets a piece of.
Meeting notes
— Venango County released its 2022 liquid fuelds allotments. The county received requests for more than $400,000. The county received $200,000 for liquid fuels, and supplemented the amount with an additional $50,000. Oil Creek Township is slated to receive $10,000 in liquid fuels money.
— Two Mile Run County Park is in the process of winterizing. Park officials ask that park goers be careful as the park is now open for hunting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.