Drake Well Museum and Park capped off their Wisdom and Wine series, their first in-person series in more than two years, on Thursday night.
The series has featured speakers on a wide range of topics including Civil War era sewing, the role of religion during the oil boom, the people and places of the oil boom and what the people of the oil boom ate.
Thursday night allowed guests to enjoy a selection of wine and charcuterie, and a lecture from historian Bill Moore on oil era cookbooks.
When Drake Well started its Wisdom and Wine series, they wanted the series to bring in a variety of guests. As Sarah Goodman, museum educator, put it, “The goal was to draw in a wide variety of people.” They wanted to series to be more approachable, and create a little community around the series.
Looking back on the event series, Goodman was happy with who they saw come through the museum gates. It wasn’t just the amount of people who came to enjoy the lectures, drinks and snacks, but how they were able to get representation from all different groups.
“This year we reached our goal. We had a diverse crowd with lots of new people,” said Goodman. Goodman said she was also happy to see so many young faces come to check out what the museum has to offer.
For Kim Scott and Cindy Swendsen, the Wisdom and Wine series was their first taste of Drake Well Museum and Park. They missed the first lecture, but attended the last three, including Thursday night’s. The Herald spoke with the two women before the last lecture. “We are back because we are learning,” said Scott. She said that she has enjoyed that what is being taught during the lectures are “the stuff you don’t hear about in school.”
The two are Venango County residents, and said they heard about the event online, and made the trip up to Titusville. When asked if they plan on coming to more events at the museum, Swendsen said, “Well, we are now, this is what is going to have gotten us started.”
They both mentioned that the lecture series is something that you can’t get in northwestern Pennsylvania, and that they were surprised just how good the series was. “These topics just reach out to such a variety of people,” they said.
Thursday night was not Moore’s first time speaking at Drake Well. Moore, a Crawford County native, has spoken and done research at the museum before on family history.
Moore said that when researching family history, so much of what he found was about the men of the era. He remembers coming across a historical cookbook, and seeing many of the last names he was familiar with, but it had the names of the matriarchs of the family.
That discovery lead him down a path he thought he would never go down. Moore said that if you had told him 10 years ago that he was giving a talk on historic cookbooks, “I would have thought you were out of your mind.”
That all changed when Moore was on a website that has always tempted him — Ebay. Moore saw an old cookbook for sale, a first edition cookbook that was way out of his price range.
Yet, Moore said he had a feeling about this book. “I said to myself if I could find out what Ida Tarbell ate for breakfast growing up in Titusville it would be worth it,” he said. Tarbell’s mother was one of the largest contributors to that cookbook.
Through his research though, Moore found that cookbooks were great sources of historical information. The historic cookbooks were put together by the ladies of the local churches.
In one 1876 cookbook that Moore had researched, he found there were 800 recipes submitted by 80 people, 75 women and five men. The books were so popular that they ended up printing multiple editions.
Cookbooks at the time were “performance arts,” a way for families to show off. The women who submitted the recipes wanted to impress the other housewives in the city with how clever they could be in the kitchen.
Moore said that the recipes did not usually include rare or expensive ingredients, but that the dishes were certainly not ordinary. “The dishes were a little fancy, but not ridiculously expensive,” he said.
Since the book was made for people familiar in the kitchen, Moore said that the cookbook would not be very helpful to modern chefs.
“There were many assumptions,” said Moore. “You were supposed to know times and temperatures.” Almost all of the recipes just listen ingredients, sometimes listing quantities.
The cookbooks also operated seasonally. With it being difficult to get produce and ingredients shipped to the area, according to Moore, “you bought what was available.”
The cookbook has breakfast, supper and dinner recipes for the different seasons. The ingredients were also pretty consistent through the recipes, they had access to pork, veal and beef, but not duck, fish or venison.
Moore connected the history with the food by researching the families attached to the recipes. The more well-off the family was, typically the fancier the recipes they contributed.
For example, the Abbot family were a wealthy family that went broke. They submitted a “somewhat basic” baked fish recipe. The Abbots had gone into business with the Harley family, and Moore said for the Harleys, “Things went better.” The Harleys had a fancy apple toddy drink recipe included that would have been quite the drink.
Moore continued to list families and recipes all across the spectrum. There was a woman who owned a boarding house who included recipes to feed as many people as possible, a poor immigrant who included the most basic of recipes and the first female doctor in town who included a recipe for cough syrup.
“I enjoyed the journey of seeing what these different people cooked,” said Moore.
Throughout his research, Moore has been able to try at least 25-30 dishes. He said he was surprised at how good so much of the food was, although he did avoid the ones that “sounded terrible.”
At the end of the program it was announced that there will be a chance to try some of the food discussed.
In honor of David Weber, a local historian who passed away in 2021, the museum is holding a fundraiser. To fund a new David Weber internship for graduate students to do research, the museum is having a Oil Boom Feast on May 18.
