School buses can now be seen driving around town. Social media feeds are full of smiling faces and backpacks and parents who can’t believe where the time went.
Dirty sports jerseys are back in the wash, and brown paper bags are again full of snacks. All these factors can mean just one thing — school is back in session for the Titusville Area School District.
The start of school means an end of summer for Titusville’s younger population, and the start of a new career from two former students who will now be called by their last names in the hallways.
The Herald spoke with two new teachers, former Titusville graduates Kaylee Deeter and Bethany Moore, who started their teaching careers at Main Street Elementary and Titusville Middle School, respectively.
Both teachers said they were nervous and excited to start the next chapter of their lives as full fledged teachers. No matter the nerves, the school district has utmost confidence that the two Titusville alumni could come in on day one and thrive.
“It is a testament to our district that we have produced good students not only in high school but also at the collegiate level who we were able to consider as our top candidates,” said TASD Superintendent Stephanie Keebler.
Both teachers were happy to come back to a district that meant so much to them. Deeter said one of the reasons she wanted to come back to Titusville was that she wanted to be in a small town community and a small district that was supportive of their teachers.
“In a small district, you get to know everyone by their faces. They aren’t just a number,” she said.
Moore said for her it was how supportive the teachers are able to be in a small district, and how big a part of the community the schools are.
“I love how involved the schools are in the community,” said Moore. She also said in a smaller district teachers can have a real impact on the lives of their students.
It is the appreciation for the districts and the impacts that these two former graduates can have in this community that Keebler said is really powerful and inspiring for others who may want to teach in Titusville.
“It is very exciting to have them teaching here,” said Keebler. She wasn’t the only person excited on the first day of school.
“It was very exciting. I felt the kids adapted better to their new school than I expected, and way better than what I expected it to be,” said Deeter, a first grade teacher at Main Street Elementary.
Deeter was a long term substitute teacher for the district last year, but Tuesday was the first time she has had her own class.
Tuesday was the end of a journey that for Deeter started in high school. She remembers being in a high school art class her senior year with a special education student.
“I remember watching him learn. He learned so differently than I did. I could see what he learned that I just couldn’t,” she said. Ever since that, she wanted to be an educator, and help students learn in the ways that best suit them.
That has guided Deeter to where she is today. Even on her first day, she was glad to have time to separate her class into smaller groups and see how her students learn. “Even at this level nobody learns the same,” she said.
Her teaching philosophy is to base teaching off of her own students. Deeter took some time on Tuesday and instead of making class rules of her own, she asked the class to form them together.
Those rules came into play at recess time, when due to rain, the students had to play in the classroom. “Remember the rules we made earlier, no running in the classroom,” said Deeter to some rambunctious students.
The students quickly slowed their runs to a speed walk. “I love teaching first grade because the kids are so little and fun to work with,” she said. She also says she enjoys teaching the basics, and building these students a solid educational foundation.
Over in the middle school, Titusville grad Bethany Moore had her fist day as the emotional support teacher for students in sixth through eighth grades.
“The first day was fantastic. The students worked so well with me being a new teacher,” said Moore.
While there were no surprises on the first day, Moore said she didn’t get through quite as many things as she had hoped.
“Things don’t always go as planned. There were just a few hiccups, but that is expected on the first day,” she said.
Being an emotional support teacher, and working with kids who have anxiety about learning, she said the most important thing was that they were eager to be there and learn with her. “I’m excited that they’re excited,” she said.
Moore spent the time she had with her students working on a couple of things. With some of her students behind the grade level others their age are in, she wants to instill strategies and behavioral plans to help them succeed. She had all her students fill out goal sheets, and write how they plan to achieve that goal.
One way she wants students to build better behavior is through a money and bank account system. Through good actions, students can earn a currency that they can exchange for benefits.
“I’m hoping that by being able to earn things, and choose what they’re earning and how they earn it, it can motivate them to do better and reach their goals,” said Moore.
Part of what she loves about being a special education teacher is that she really gets to bond with her students. With much smaller class sizes, she said she is excited to build relationships with her students and “help them as best as she can.”
Even though it is just their first days on the job, both Deeter and Moore said they eventually want to build experience and become teachers that inspire, just as teachers in this district inspired them.
For Deeter, she said she has always looked up to Mrs. Funk, an elementary teacher she had.
“I knew I wanted to be a teacher like Mrs. Funk. She had such a welcoming environment,” said Deeter. “She was like Mrs. Honey from Matilda, just the perfect teacher.”
For Moore, she now gets to work with the teacher that inspired her, Stephanie Knapp. Like Mrs. Knapp, Moore said she wants to be a teacher that “is there for every student, who’s door is always open.” “She was just so supportive,” said Moore.
With their first days under their belts, the teachers are looking forward to establishing themselves as teachers.
“I can already feel myself growing as an educator. I can’t wait to see where this year will take me,” said Moore. With one day down, they have just 179 more to go.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.