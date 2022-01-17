When January and February roll around in northwestern Pennsylvania, the region gets cold feet.
With freezing temperatures, icy roads and short days, almost no one wants to leave the comfort of their home to experience something new.
To help entertain those at home sitting by the fire, Drake Well Museum and Park started their winter academy on Thursday night. The virtual classes, according to Museum Educator Sarah Goodman, “Give people a little bit of everything, even those who can’t make it to the museum.”
Thursday night featured the first of four “online classroom” style lectures that the museum is hosting. The lectures range from information about firewood and recycling, to historical topics such as William “Uncle Billy” Smith and efforts in the region to address uncapped wells.
The goal, according to Goodman, is to provide subject matter that people with be interested in, and also give them information to help them in their daily lives.
Part of the reason for the series, which will take place through Zoom, is that the museum now has a history of hosting events online.
“Our events during the height of the pandemic showed us that we can reach a broader audience going virtual,” said Goodman.
The hope is that the virtual setting will allow for more people to be able to participate, even if they can’t travel to get to the museum’s programming.
Not only are the icy roads a deterrent to traveling to the museum, but so is distance. Goodman said that the museum has a broad reach, and that virtual events allow supporters of the museum to interact and take part in programming, no matter where they are located.
“Our membership reaches across the world,” said Goodman. “They support the museum even if they can’t come to the site. Now they can support and participate from anywhere.”
When the pandemic slows down, Goodman said the museum is committed to offering their programming virtually. Goodman envisions having events at the museum, and offering virtual aspects to create a “dual type of programming.”
Thursday’s installment, the first in the series, featured a talk about recycling from Andy Lamont, founder of “Do Your Part Recycling,” based in Illinois. Lamont spoke to the virtual classroom for an hour, telling the story of how he started his own recyclong center, and giving tips on how to be the best recycler that you can be.
For Lamont, it all started when his city, Benton, Illinois, took away the city dumpsters. After dumpsters were “being abused” by citizens who didn’t know better or didn’t care, Lamont decided to take matters into his own hands, and started collecting materials himself.
What started out as just a small operation quickly grew, as more and more residents decided to take their recyclables to Lamont. “It started as a small passion project, and it has now turned into something way larger than I expected,” he said.
With the help of his family, who let him use a pole barn behind their grocery store, and plenty of help from volunteers and the community, Lamont’s facility takes in plastic, paper, glass and cardboard, condenses the material, and sells it.
The nonprofit has increased, and now has multiple balers, a glass machine, and more equipment to help turn their plastic and other materials into something different.
After telling his story, Lamont also gave tips and tricks on how consumers can be better recyclers. The first rule that he explained to the audience is that recycling is not black and white. Different facilities and towns have different rules.
“Recycling is not as cut and dry as it seems,” he said. An example that Lamont gave was pizza boxes, an item that can be confusing when it comes to recycling. Lamont said contrary to popular belief, most pizza boxes can be recycled.
“I recycle 80% of my pizza boxes,” he said. “If there is a little bit of grease or cheese you are gonna be ok.”
Other tips included to wash out and cap glass jars, and to know the difference between soft and hard plastics.
Part of the reason recycling can be so hard, is that different places have different rules. When it comes to plastics, there are different kinds, and they all need to be treated differently.
Lamont explained that it isn’t just the numbers one through seven, but there are actually two different categories of plastic, soft and hard. If you don’t know the difference between a soft plastic, plastic number one and plastic number seven, it is hard to know what to do with them.
With the City of Titusville in the process of building a new recycling center, Lamont gave information on what is needed to start a successful center, and the challenges that the city might face.
The biggest hurdle that Lamont has come across through his years of work has been a lack of knowledge.
“Education and a lack of education is a problem,” he said. “It isn’t on the public either. We were never taught now to recycle.”
Through the years Lamont has been fighting the battle to educate the public, speaking to schools, local and county governments, rotary clubs, garden clubs, anyone who is willing to learn.
The message he tries to instill, is that while recycling may be difficult, and take lots of time, it is something that is necessary. “Not recycling long term is a bad game plan,” he said.
To listen to the first Winter Academy installment, the Drake Well Museum and Park will be posting recordings of all the programs on their Youtube page.
Next week’s event, ‘Stacking Up Facts on Firewood; featuring Cecile Stelter, Forest District Manager for the Department of Conservation and National Resources, will take place on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 6:30 p.m.
The academy will then resume on Feb. 10, with their program William “Uncle Billy” Smith,’ featuring Jennifer Roth, Executive Director of the Butler County Historical Society. That program will be followed by ‘Abandoned Oil Well Study’ with lecturer Natalie Pekney, environmental engineer for the US Department of Energy.
To learn more, and register for the programs, visit DrakeWell.org/events/winter-academy. You can also find information on their Facebook page, and by calling the museum at (814) 827-2797.
