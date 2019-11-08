While narrators Abigail Vincent and Trey Kirvan observe, the Devil, played by Matthew Hamilton, hands a contract to the Enchantress, played by Kassidee Szympruch, to remind her of a deal she made during the 2019 Titusville High School Junior/Senior Class Play dress rehearsal of ‘The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon’ on Thursday. The show runs Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Titusville High School Auditorium.