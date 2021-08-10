Up until Aug. 15 at the Titusville Municipal Airport, the 7th annual Hillbilly Fly-In will take place. This is a power-paragliding and power-parachuting event that is making its appearance in Titusville for the first time.
Power-paragliding/parachuting is an aviation sport where pilots attach themselves to a go-kart-looking buggy that is then given a glider or parachute for flight. These machines are all privately-owned and cost around $6,000 to $10,000, but proper training is mandatory to fly.
This week, passenger rides are free to the public but donations are gladly accepted. No registration is required.
The motors range anywhere from 25-65 in the horsepower department and a fuel tank can last up to 2 1/2 hours. Inspections are performed at least once a year and proper maintenance is a must.
About 160 pilots from all across the country are coming to this week’s event with a lot of them being former air-force pilots that have picked up the hobby.
In the air, the pilots usually fly at around 1,200 feet and aim for 10 mph wind speeds. With the wind being such an important factor in this sport, the Hillbilly Fly-In will only have flights in the mornings and evenings.
“It really is all about wind control,” said Jeffrey Weimer the head of the Fly-In who is from nearby Linesville.
Weimer and his crew have an eventful week planned outside of the power-paragliding and power-parachuting events. As soon as tomorrow, remote control (RC) planes that can hit up to 400 mph will be coming to the airport. On Thursday, Sandy’s Melt Down will also be open for food.
With rides being free to the public, your own favorite intern got to have a little fun. I rode with Dave Garber, of Inlest Mountain Aviation, and we took to the skies above Hydetown and Titusville.
It was truly breathtaking seeing the same things I see each and every day from such a new perspective. I highly recommend anyone reading this to go check it out.
Weimer and Garber stated that they had an 80-year old man go for a ride and just after I went, a 10-year old girl went soaring as well.
Weimer is also an instructor for those looking to pick up the sport as a hobby. He states that in all of his years flying that he has only ever had two people drop out on him.
“If you don’t have the proper training you will kill yourself up there. But it really is not that hard. A monkey could fly if he listens. I can have you flying in four days,” said Weimer.
If soaring above Oil Country is something that sounds interesting to you, then don’t miss your chance to check out this unique opportunity. Again, the Hillbilly Fly-In will be this entire week at the Titusville Airport with flights in the early morning and late evenings, weather pending.
