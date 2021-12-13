OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP — The Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, Board of Supervisors said that to make the township raise taxes for the first time in 25 years, it would take an act of God.
The township has been on the receving end of two of those acts, as they have been hit with two “100- year storms” in two years, costing the township hundreds of thousands of dollars. The impact to the township residents will be a one mill tax increase, taking real estate taxes up to 5.5 mills.
Oil Creek Township unanimously passed their 2022 budget at Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting. The township has general fund revenue of $522,850, with expenses equaling revenues, providing a balanced budget.
Part of that budget is the one mill tax increase, that will raise $20,000 for the township. The supervisors said that they wanted to try to avoid an increase, but that it wasn’t sustainable.
“It took two acts of God to get us to a place where we need to raise taxes,” said Township Supervisor Ken Tracey.
In 2020, a storm came through the area that wreaked havoc on township roads and bridges.
Township Secretary April Averill said that the storm took out two bridges, and that even with Act 13 funding, cost the township more than $125,000. The storm was so powerful that there are homes in the township that are still condemned from that storm.
After the 2020 storm, township officials were hoping for a quiet year for the township. That all changed when another storm came through in July that washed out township roads.
Work on fixing the roads damaged in this past July’s storms have cost the township more than $100,000 to fix.
“The normal township resident has no idea what it takes to maintain these roads,” said Averill.
Going 25 years without raising taxes was something that the supervisors said led them to a place where there just wasn’t enough money to go around.
“The cost of a gallon of diesel, a tire, the cost of everything has gone up over 25 years,” said Tracey.
The supervisors know that this move will not be popular, but think that this is something that residents can swallow after such a tough financial year for the township.
Supervisor Brian Mangel’s taxes are going up just one dollar a month, or $12 total.
Even with a new home and new garage, Tracey said his taxes are going up $70.
The township supervisors hope that pandemic relief funding can be used in the future to help sure up some of their roads. They noted that the roads that they had gotten to and installed proper pipes and drainage held up great, while the older roads had severe washout.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
