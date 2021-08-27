WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Back before the days of grocery stores on every corner, bakeries dotting downtown streets and Walmarts being the go -to place to get clothes, homemakers in Crawford County and beyond took the time to provide these services by hand.
Enter the 4-Star Homemakers, trying to keep the traditions of old alive.
This year’s winner of the contest held at the Crawford County Fair is Karen Shaffer, a resident of Linesville. Shaffer also has a local connection, as she works at Hydetown Elementary.
This was the 36th year that the Crawford County Fair selected a 4-Star Homemaker. The contest harkens back to matriarchs that would provide whatever a household needs.
To help recognize those matriarchs, the contest, a decathlon of home skills, was introduced to the fair. Martha Rowland, who has been in charge of the contest for the past 13 years, a former 4-Star Homemaker herself, told The Herald that “homemaking is not a dying art,” and that the contest helps “keep the art of homemaking going in Crawford County.”
Shaffer defeated two other contestants to take home the title. The second place finisher in the contest was a man, one of the first to compete in the competition.
To enter, the homemaker needs to submit 12 items, three in each of the four categories — baking, canned/dried foods, clothing and needlework. Mastering all of those skills is quite a feat. Rowland considers the award “the highest honor here, besides maybe the queen.”
Shaffer said that to her, the 4-Star Homemaker contest “represents what is important, what we need to teach to the youth.” She has honed her skills all her life, first learning how to sew when she was a youth herself. Shaffer learned how to sew in high school, a skill she cherishes to this day. The other skills required to win the contest were not learned until much later.
Like many in the area, skills and recipes were passed down to Shaffer through her mother-in-law. She taught her how to can. She has always loved to bake and craft, and learned many of the particulars from family.
Like her mother-in-law taught her, Shaffer also feels it necessary to pass down her own knowledge. Her son, who has a family of his own, recently started to get canning lessons from Shaffer. She has also taken her granddaughters to sewing classes.
Shaffer was surprised to win the contest, as she never thought she would ever even enter anything into the fair, let alone 12 items in one year. She was encouraged to participate by her coworkers, who act as “taste testers” anytime she cooks up something new or bakes a new recipe.
Presenting the honors to Shaffer was County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn. Weiderspahn gave some of the history of the event, before talking about the importance of homemaking. The importance of the contest is not lost on Weiderspahn, “I have the good fortune to be married to one of them (a 4-star homemaker),” he said.
In attendance at the ceremony to crown Shaffer were other former 4-Star Homemakers who came to show their support and congratulate Shaffer on her efforts. The ladies in attendance understand what it takes to be a homemaker, and help continue the homemaker legacy in Crawford County.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
