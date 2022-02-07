The unofficial motto of the U.S. Postal Service is “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
The words are chiseled above a post office in New York City. That unofficial motto did not apply for post offices in the Titusville area on Friday, as no mail was delivered.
It was unclear how many communities were affected by this disruption, because, according to Mark Lawrence, Strategic Communications Specialist for the USPS Atlantic area, which includes Central and Western Pennsylvania, “We delivered all available mail today where it was safe to do so.”
The Titusville area on Thursday received a wintry mix that included snow and ice. This led many businesses, and the Titusville Area School District to cease operations in favor of safety.
The postal service said that they are aware of the weather, and noted how it can disrupt the delivery of mail in affected areas.
“We are aware of inclement weather causing poor road conditions in some locations creating challenges with transporting mail,” said Lawrence.
As a result of this disruption, anyone who receives The Titusville Herald by mail may not have received their Friday edition. Those customers are expected to receive the Friday edition of The Herald on Saturday.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
