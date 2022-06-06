Pleasantville native Adam Diem saw his dream of having a gravel bike race in his hometown come to fruition on Saturday as the Roughneck Gravel Roubaix bike race took place.
Diem, an avid gravel bike racer and the owner of Carpe Diem Endurance Coaching has always wanted to bring a race to the Titusville Area due to the abundance of dirt and gravel roads just outside of town. More importantly, he wanted to share the beauty of the region with people.
“People love these small towns. You have Iron Works, Orrs, Fat Chads, The Merc, and all these little Boutique-like businesses that make people feel like they are at home. Then you have the history with John Heisman, Oil, the Rockefeller, and Ida Tarbell,” said Diem.
This “Tour de Titusville” was a series of four gravel bike races that took competitors all throughout Oil County. Racers went as far as Grand Valley, Rouseville, West Hickory, and Pleasantville before they all finished at the Drake Well BMX Bike Track.
All races started from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on E. Mechanic Street right across from Titusville Iron Works and within walking distance from McDonald’s. The turnout was stellar for a first-year bike race as 148 people competed in the event.
“It was amazing. The comments and over 40 emails that I am getting from people on how Titusville opened up its arms to say that ‘you are welcome here’ are awesome. We had people on the sides of roads with cowbells and water cheering on the racers,” said Diem.
Around 160 total bikers raced in one of four different challenges that included the 100-mile McClintock Route, the 75-mile Colonel Drake Route, the 40-mile Iron Works Route, and the 12-mile Ida Tarbell and OC&T Route.
The most popular route was the 40-mile Iron Works Route which had 80 participants. Among these names was 16-year-old Addie Slutz, from Massillon, Ohio.
“It was a lot of fun. The course had a couple of declines but it was super pretty and had just the right amount of challenges,” said Slutz.
In terms of winners, Kevin Conerly won the 100-mile McClintock race with a 6:28:30.41 time, Anthony Grinnell won the 75-mile Col. Drake Race with a 4:40:14.52 time, and Nate Loman took home the prize in the 40-mile Ironwork race with a 2:28:28.70.
With the first year of the Roughneck Gravel Roubaix a success, Diem hopes to bring the race back to Titusville for many years to come. Diem says that they will ‘for sure’ have a race next year as long as there is want from the community.
4 Season Cycle, Kenda, Gibbons Business Solutions, Hermit Pack Co, Carpe Diem Endurance Coaching, K8 Nutrition Coaching, The Turtle Effect, Titusville Iron Works Taphouse, and Arsenal Cider House all sponsored the event.
You can watch the Stream Television livestream of racers finishing at the Drake Well BMX Track on YouTube by searching “Roughneck Gravel Roubaix- May 28, 2022.¡
