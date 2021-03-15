By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
FRANKLIN — The Venango County Commissioners accepted three contracts to improve the county recycling center that will soon open up at the Venango County Airport.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners accepted contracts to allow the construction of a fence, gate and security cameras at the new facility.
The commissioners also allowed a company to provide hazardous waste services. They said that they expect the facility to open in June if everything continues on schedule.
As the facility was the recipient of multiple different grants, the security improvements to the site will come at no cost to the county. The commissioners feel that as they are building something new, they should take advantage of grant money to make sure it is secure.
The commissioners also approved a contract to allow ECS&R to provide hazardous waste services to county residents.
According to the company’s website, it specializes in properly recycling and disposing of hazardous materials harmful to the environment, such as electronics (“e-waste”), household hazardous waste and universal waste. The company will be renting space at the new facility.
Commissioner Sam Breene said that the agreement is “a textbook example of public-private partnership.”
Previously, as the county had no site to properly dispose of tires, batteries, televisions and other hazardous waste, the county contracted with ECS&R to hold quarterly pickup days at the Cranberry Mall.
As the county is building their own site, they wanted to allow their residents a convenient way to dispose of their hazardous waste.
“Right now, there is no good way,” said Commissioner Mike Dulaney about how residents currently dispose of this waste. “We are offering an avenue to safely and legally get rid of hazardous materials.”
Breene said that he has heard from residents who take their hazardous waste out of the county, wait for special events, or simply “dump it in the woods and streams.” Breene is happy to offer citizens a “permanent place to take their stuff.”
When the facility opens, ECS&R will be offering one day a week for residents to get rid of their hazardous waste. The commissioners said that currently, when the facility is operational, residents will need to register for drop off with ECS&R.
In other business, the commissioners read a proclamation declaring April, 2021 the 811 Safe Digging Month. Pennsylvania’s 811 hotline is available for any state residents who may be digging for any project they may do. The state asks that residents call 811 before digging to make sure they know what is underground
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
