FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — The investigation into the death of Destine Renee Conyers, 21, last known to reside in Townville, continues, according to Pennsylvania State Police and Crime Stoppers.
Conyers' body was discovered lying just off the roadway on Sunday by a citizen driving on Mule Road. Police were called to the scene on Sunday near a gas well driveway entrance off Mule Road, between Reash Road and an Interstate 79 overpass.
Investigators determined Conyers died from an apparent gunshot wound and the circumstances surrounding her death are considered suspicious, according to information released by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information about incident are asked to anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at (800) 472-8477 or online at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.
Information can also be provided to Pennsylvania State Police at (814) 332-6911.
