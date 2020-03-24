As our community, and the entire country, adapt to daily changes due to the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), we at The Herald are not immune to the effects.
While it remains our priority to deliver timely coverage of events that interest our readers, the reality of closed businesses and health-related restrictions has forced some difficult decisions.
In an effort to continue to provide timely coverage of ever-developing news and maintain a reasonable business practice, The Herald will temporarily reduce production of the print edition from six days to three beginning today.
“These are truly unprecedented times we are going through. There is no road map for the many decisions that have to be made,” said Herald owner Mike Sample. “First and foremost, I want our customers and Herald employees to be safe. The decision to reduce publishing days is not one I take lightly.”
The print edition will be available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The Herald’s electronic edition, commonly known as the e-edition, will be available online and will be updated on days the print edition is not published at no cost to Herald subscribers.
Customers will receive an extension on their subscriptions for the days The Herald doesn’t print.
It is our hope that the measures being taken to mitigate the spread of the virus are effective and swift. Our goal is to serve our readers in the safest manner possible for everyone.
While our doors remain closed to public traffic, staff will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon to answer questions and address concerns.
We can be reached at (814) 827-3634. As always, news items can be submitted to news@titusvilleherald.com.
