At a City Council meeting in early February, Titusville Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon brought two problem intersections to the attention of council members.
As a discussion ensued over how Titusville’s streets can be more friendly to drivers, Mayor Jon Crouch added the inconsistent four-way stop signs on and around Brown and Spruce streets.
The list of problem intersections, according to officer David Brooks, has grown to eight.
After inquiring with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) regarding traffic studies, the Titusville Police Department received guidelines on what is needed.
Heading up the traffic studies for Titusville is officer Dave Brooks. Brooks has spent the last month compiling crash reports from the past five years, observing traffic type and flow, what vehicles use certain intersections, the grade of the streets and pedestrian traffic.
The issues surrounding the sometimes confusing junctions include inconsistent signage, lack of signage, view obstructions and other safety improvements.
“These studies might not seem necessary,” said Brooks. “But adding just seconds onto a route can save lives. That is our main concern.”
These factors, along with many more, will be compiled to create a an individual study for each intersection.
The eight intersections that are being studied are: N. Perry and W. Elm streets; E. Spruce and N. Brown streets; South and S. Perry streets; Breed and Jones streets; W. Elm and N. Washington streets; N. First and W. Spruce streets; N. First and W. Walnut streets and St. Johns and Perry streets.
Each intersection requires diligent study so that no changes are made that could negatively affect a driver’s understanding of an intersection.
For example, when observing the intersection on S. Perry and South streets, Brooks noted that the steep incline coming up the road can prevent drivers coming into the “T” intersection from a clear line of sight. The fact that the intersection has no signage can allow drivers a half second of confusion.
At the intersection of E. Spruce and N. Brown streets, there are four-way stop signs leading up to it. Yet, and for no reason the police department can understand, this intersection is only a two-way stop.
With a close proximity to the high school, the confusing intersection could be especially dangerous to young drivers.
The confusion and delayed reactions is often what makes these traffic accidents occur. “With these intersections we are looking for safety and clarity” said LeGoullon. “We want our intersections to make sense.”
Moving forward, the police department hopes that local residents can help them in their mission to make Titusville’s streets and intersections as safe and straightforward as possible.
While they do not want citizens calling them over every missed stop sign, they are asking that people give feedback and concerns to the department when they see an intersection that is clearly causing problems.
The police department is hoping to have these traffic studies finished within the next month so they can provide their findings to the City. After the reports have been presented, City Council will decide what should happen as PennDOT’s guidelines describe how to set up the study, but not how to interpret the data collected.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.