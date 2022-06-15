For those who gathered to honor and pay respect to the American Flag at the annual Flag Day ceremony, the flag is much more than a piece of cloth — it’s a representation of American values. They represent America, the servicemen who fought for this country, and therefore deserve the utmost respect and dignity.
The Titusville American Legion, Post 368, and the VFW, Bruce Shorts Post 5958, Tuesday evening held their annual Flag Day ceremony where they retired torn and tattered flags, or as VFW Chaplain Harry Correa said “commit these flags, worn-out in service, to a clean and purging flame.”
In the words of Master of Ceremonies Charlie Castellucio, attendance at the retirement ceremony was “disappointing,” with only a few local residents in attendance. However, the honor guard and those who spoke at the podium were not there for the people.
“It isn’t about the people who attend, this ceremony is to pay respect to the American Flag, and to give the flags a proper disposal with dignity,” said Castellucio. “This is a funeral for the flags where we put them to rest. Just like a veteran who fought in battle, we treat these flags with the utmost respect.”
After the ceremony, which included a gun-salute and the playing of taps, members of the VFW and American Legion retired more than 500 flags, placing them in a clean barrel. After every flag was placed in the barrel to be burned, they were given a salute by the person who placed them there.
The flags were all either torn or tattered, and no longer fit to be flown and represent this country.
The first flags to be retired are American Flags, followed by POW/MIA flags, then state flags in the order that state joined the union and finally service branch flags.
The VFW has a collection box inside the door of the building. Anyone who has a torn or tattered flag is encouraged to drop their flags off year-round. The box is not only for flags, but anything with an American Flag on it. Castellucio said that if you have a shirt with the flag on it, and you get too many holes in it, not to throw it away, but bring it to the box and let that flag get a proper retirement.
Before the flags were retired, there was a brief ceremony. After a prayer, Castellucio took the podium to read a poem, titled “The Flag of America,” which Castellucio slightly altered.
The poem starts “I am the flag. Some call me Old Glory. They call me other names also. I fly atop the world’s tallest buildings. I stand watch in America’s halls of justice.”
The poem continues saying that the flag stands for peace, honor and justice, and how it has been flown in every American war from the battlefields of Valley Forge to the twin towers.
Castellucio was followed by Commander Cody Rodgers, who gave a few remarks, saying “we know the reason we are all here,” for the flag.
Rodgers was followed by Genny Cohen and Castellucio, who again took to the podium. Cohen, who is the Legion’s Sergeant of Arms and service officer, wanted everyone to “understand what today is.”
Cohen said that Flag Day is also her son’s birthday, and how this day is “like the birth of our American Flag.” She gave some background on the flag’s birth, and how on this day in 1777, the Continental Congress created a flag for the now unified colonies to fight under in their struggle for freedom against the British.
When Castellucio went to the podium to follow, he mentioned how he too was going to give the history of Flag Day, and skipped over some of the information that Cohen had just read. Castellucio said how a school teacher named Bernard J. Cigrand, started what would be know as Flag Day with his class at Stony Hill School in Wisconsin in 1885.
He also mentioned how President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation establishing June 14 as Flag Day in May 1916.
Castellucio also gave the crowd some information about how the current U.S. flag was designed by a 17-year-old who, in anticipation of the addition of Hawaii as the 50th state, cut up an old flag and sewed the stars in a new pattern.
With the history of the flag and Flag Day laid out, it was time to retire the 500 flags who had served representing America, and give them a proper farewell. The fire sometimes burns for hours. Once the flames have died down, and the barrel has cooled, it is customary to bury the ashes, giving the flags a final resting place.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
