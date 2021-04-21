By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
The Titusville Area School District (TASD) has a budget balancing act on their hands for years to come.
The district’s board of school directors met Monday night at their regularly scheduled meeting and heard from Business Manager Shawn Sampson on the dollars and cents of next year’s budget, a potential deficit of more than $800,000 and how federal funding and COVID-19 relief fits into the fiscal picture.
Sampson presented the 2021-22 preliminary budget, “talking generalities.” While more details are to be worked out, Sampson wanted to provide the board with a summary to “tell the story of where they are at.”
For the 2021-22 budget, the district has a projected revenue of $37,207,737 — an 3% increase from the previous year. This can be compared to potential expenses of $38,832,821 — an increase of 4%. Sampson said the true difference between the two cannot be done with simple subtraction, as there are contingencies built into the budget that first need to be removed. He said that the district is looking at a potential deficit of $832,000 for the year. The deficit for the current school year’s budget was in excess of $850,000.
In a pandemic-free world, preliminary budget deficits are worked on by business managers and finance committees to find a solution. This normally involves budget cuts and tax increases. However, due to the pandemic, the school district has received $12.4 million from the federal government to help with budget crises caused by COVID-19.
Sampson said that certain factors, like the state freezing increases in funding allotments, projections in earned income taxes and current budget needs that were addressed by federal funding have left school districts across the state with budget deficits. The government responded to this by throwing money at the districts in grants.
To cover the deficit that TASD had in their current budget, they used funds received from federal assistance.
However, Sampson thinks it could be dangerous to consistently address the budget shortfalls with the COVID-19 funding as it has to be used within four years of when the pandemic started in March of 2020. “If those funds were reoccurring this would be easy,” he said, “but since it goes away, we have to be careful and develop a plan.”
The plan that Sampson is talking about balances two key issues, the need to spend COVID-19 funding in the timely manner required, while also developing budgets that can effectively ween off of the federal funding. The board does not want to find itself in four years with comparable deficits and have none of the funding left that they used to cover the deficits. “This is something the board needs to think about,” said Sampson.
Sampson said that more concrete details about next year’s budget will be discussed in April and May. The next Titusville Area School District Board of School Directors meeting will be held on May 17 at 7 p.m. At the Titusville High School cafeteria.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
