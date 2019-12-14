Many tags still hang untouched on The Titusville Area Salvation Army Service Unit Angel Trees located at Farmer’s National Bank on Spring Street in Titusville and Corky’s Pizza on Main Street in Pleasantville.
The service unit will be providing gifts of new clothing to 150 local children if all tags are fulfilled. With Tuesday's deadline quickly approaching, the community is asked to take a tag from the trees and purchase clothing for needy children this holiday season. All gifts are to be wrapped, include the child’s name and family number, and returned back to the bank or restaurant.
