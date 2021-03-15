Titusville High School students presented a plaque they created to the Titusville Police Department this week. Pictured are: (Back row, left to right) Chief Dustin LeGoullon, Uriah Sampson, Gavin Attenborough, Brooklyn Wakefield, Mason Brown, Bryan Couts and School Resource Officer Shane Slagle. (Front row) Beckham Roberts, Rocky Nelson, Tony Brutcher and Ashton Burleigh.