Titusville High School students put their creative talents to use to come up with some new décor for the Titusville Police Department.
Titusville Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon approached School Resource Officer Shane Slagle about some type of sign, decoration or insignia that could be created to spotlight the relationship that exists between the department and the school district.
Slagle took the idea to Brent Mader and Brian Couts, who represent the Industrial Arts division of the school district, according to LeGoullon. It was there that the project was developed and created.
“The police department and the school district have enjoyed a long-established relationship that has only been solidified with the addition of the School Resource Officer,” Legoullon said.
The new plaque will hang inside the police department as a visible symbol of that joint effort.
