HYDETOWN — Long time Hydetown residents may remember the old Hydetown Festival put on by the Civic Association.
As fewer local businesses participated in the association, Hydetown’s festival was taken over by the local volunteer fire department.
After years of not having a community festival, the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department is bringing back some family fun on Sunday with the Pickin-N-Jammin Community Festival. The festival will be held at Hasbrouck Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 20.
The festival will feature music, food, vendors and plenty of activities. If you are looking for something to do with the whole family, there is a kids fun zone, face painting, a bouncy house, petting zoo and more. The event is free to the public, however, there is a small fee to access the bounce house area, where a wrist band will let you ride all day.
Music will start at noon, featuring a performance from Empty Pockets, a bluegrass band from Union City. They are followed by Flash Back, a mix of older country and rock and roll. After a short break, the last musical guests are Jam’R, a country/classic rock group from Meadville. It is asked that you bring your own lawn chairs to enjoy the festivities.
It is recommended that you come hungry, as there will be plenty of food options to choose from, including a selection of food trucks. It is asked that you do not bring your own adult beverages, as the event is alcohol-free.
Larry Roof, Hydetown Borough Council President and Hydetown VFD treasurer, spoke with The Herald about bringing family fun back to the borough.
Roof said that festival has always been popular, but over the years the lack of volunteers took a toll on the event.
“A lot of people would really look forward to our community festival, and were sad to see it go,” said Roof. The reaction from the public about the return of a festival, according to Roof, has been overwhelmingly positive. “It’s obvious people really missed it,” he said.
After a year where public gathering has been limited, the fire department thought that the return of the festival would help bring the Hydetown community together.
“All small community festivals area a great way to bring people together,” said Roof. He not only expects Hydetown residents to attend, but also draw from the greater Titusville area.
If all goes well, Roof said that Hydetown residents may be able to add the community festival to their calendars for years to come.
“We are just going to try it this year. If things go over well, it could become an ongoing tradition,” he said.
Roof encourages the community to come out and support the volunteer fire department and the community as a whole.
“Come on down, listen to some music and get something good to eat,” he said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.