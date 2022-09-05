The annual charity event, Crawford Gives, took place on Monday and Tuesday. The 48- hour fundraising drive, which primarily takes place online, raised more than $654,503.40 for county nonprofits from more than 3,390 separate gifts.
Titusville are nonprofits benefited greatly from the fundraiser, with more than 10 organizations receiving more than $1,000 in donations.
A benefit of Crawford Gives, besides giving new donors an opportunity to support a nonprofit they might not have heard of before, is that the gifts are prorated.
Irganizers of Crawford Gives said that due to an anonymous donor, along with Armstrong Cable and Palmiero Toyota, all gifts were matched to a certain percentage “to make the impact of the donation even larger.”
The largest beneficiary of the fundraiser was Wesbury and their Benevolent Care Fund. The Meadville organization received more than $55,551.82 from 85 gifts.
Locally, the largest recipient was the Titusville Historical Society. The society received $4,786.29 from 23 donors. According to their page on the Crawford Gives site, the Historical Society is using money received for “the restoration, display, proper storage, digitizing and processing” of area artifacts.
The next highest local recipient was Love INC. which received $3,532.16 from 15 gifts. Other local nonprofits that received more than $1,000 in donations include: YWCA, $2988.26; YMCA, $2,264.97; Titusville Area Health Center Foundation-Titusville Area Hospital, $1,894.77; Greater Titusville Development Foundation, $1,880.90; Associated Charities, $1,825.23; Titusville council on Arts, $1,725.82; EmergyCare, $1,701.23; Benson Memorial Library, $1,543.58; Titusville Regional Literacy Council, $1,031.04.
To get involved for next year’s event, or to learn more, interested parties can contact Christian Maher, executive director the of the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, by phone at (814) 336-5206 or email at executive@crawfordheritage.org.
