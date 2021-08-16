On Friday a group of seven gathered to venture into Oil Creek State Park on a swinging bridge four-mile hike. The expedition was led by Environmental Specialist at Oil Creek Sate Park Ivy Kubbery.
“This trip is to get a taste of what the northern end of what Oil Creek has to offer. The swinging bridge area has a little bit of history to it as well as Vat of Acid Works,” said Kubbery.
Kubbery explained the history of the Oil Creek area and how decimated the nature was during the Oil Boom. Pollution was drastic during the Oil Boom days with many trees in the area being cut down, as well as oil-filled waters.
Vat of Acid Works is a former sulfuric acid plant in which oil was distilled. At the time it was mostly runaway slaves and children who worked in these plants. Around 1917 when the oil industry in Titusville was finally abandoned, the remaining sulfuric acid leaked.
To this day, there is a chunk of land in the woods of Oil Creek State Park where no plant life will grow due to the sulfuric acid chemicals. Kubbery states that no matter how hard they try they cannot get plant life to come back in this spot.
Founded in the 1970s, Oil Creek State Park is all about restoring nature after the polluted days of the oil boom. Nowadays nature has thankfully returned to the area with so much green that it has caused what Kubbery likes to call “plant blindness.”
This meaning that many people overlook all the different varieties of plant life that they see on a day-to-day basis. Instead of looking at a plant and recognizing it as a unique life form that is capable of creating its own mini-ecosystem, we just say “oh that’s just a bush.”
Kubbery took time on the hike to admire the plants and animals that were encountered on the trip. The invasive Japanese knot weeks, Hogs Peanuts, Spice Bushes, Witch Hazels, and critters such as salamanders and garden spiders were analyzed.
Oil Creek State Park hosts a plethora of events like this hike as a part of their Get Outdoors PA (GODPA) program. All upcoming events can be found on their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.