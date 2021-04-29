By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
CENTERVILLE — “Unknown to some, Crawford County has a forest.” That was the opening line in a press release from the Crawford County Planning office about an event in the county forest near Hydetown on Tuesday.
The Crawford County Forest is a resource that the county is looking to showcase in the future. A 450-acre area of forest, wetlands and plenty of green space, the planning commission, county commissioners and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources are looking to develop plans of stewardship and action to allow for greater recreation, hunting and lumbering for the benefit of county residents.
The goal of using the forest was talked about by officials who gave a tour of sustainable lumber activity while volunteers collected data points about the forest and performed a trash cleanup. In attendance were; Thomas Gilbertson, Crawford County Assistant Planning Director for Community Planning, Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn and Service Forester for the DCNR Bureau of Forestry Mark Lewis.
Efforts to better use the Crawford County Forest have gained momentum in the past, only for promises and goals to be left unattained.
In 2014, a 10-year stewardship plan was developed to identify how the forest should be used and maintained moving forward and a survey was done to define forest boundaries. Seven years later, little has been done to make the area more usable for residents.
“We are behind the ball of where we want to be,” said Gilbertson.
The county also had a survey done of the area, realizing that officials did not know exactly what they owned. “It is an asset that is underutilized,” he said.
After establishing the work that has been done in the past, the group looked to what the forest could be used for in the future.
“We want to take what was laid out in the past and reorganize the logistics,” said Gilbertson. Hoping to iron out where this project is going and how to get there, Gilbertson emphasized the need for a strategic planning effort to study what opportunities the county might have.
One idea is recreation. As the East Branch Trail crosses through the forest, with the addition of formalizing skid trails for hiking, the group thought that the forest could be a center for hiking and walking.
To further recreation, an idea was thrown out to designate ecologically-sensitive areas like the wetlands for environmental observation.
Gilbertson sees the forest as a tool to help educate children and adults about natural species of Pennsylvania and proper forestry and conservation techniques. A idea was thrown out for an arboretum walk that could be used by schools to teach children about the benefits of forests to the overall environment.
There was also talk of using the forest as an area for hunting and as a habitat for wildlife.
A team of volunteers armed with tablets were sent out into the forest to see what areas could be used for recreation, hunting and other activities. Those with the tablets trudged through the woods looking for maintenance concerns like infrastructure and illegal dumping, areas that seem logical for trails and “exceptional ecological areas” that may have rare trees and plants.
Another use for the forest — one that has been utilized in the past — is for harvesting timber.
There are currently four areas which the county has designated for potential timber stand improvement. Throughout the history of the forest the county has conducted timber sales.
The county would cut down trees in the forest and sell the lumber. While many may believe that logging and timber sales has a negative ecological impact, when done correctly it is necessary to the success of the ecosystem.
“When we cut trees, it is not done lightly,” said Lewis, “there is lots of data and thought that goes in before cutting.”
Lewis continued saying that after a certain amount of time, cuts need to be made to improve the timber stands. “This is all ecology-based,” he said, “There is a need.”
It is not just the timber stands that can benefit from the sales, but the forest in general. Weiderspahn told the group that the commissioners had pledged that 20% of the timber sales would go back to the forest.
This funding could help with the vision and projects discussed by Gilbertson and the planning commission. “This is an investment in the future,” said Gilbertson, “We want to take this money and do the research so we can benefit the entire county.”
When looking at what activities and resources the forest could provide to the community, the hope is that the forest will do some of the work for them.
“These ideals will reveal themselves as we continue moving forward,” said Gilbertson.
All the county can do now is take down information on the property and learn about it as best as possible. When it comes to the outdoors, it is best to listen to the trees and respect mother nature.
As Lewis said about how you know when you need to thin out some trees or clear-cut an entire area — “The forest will tell you.”
