Since it opened in 1880, Titusville’s Carter Field hasn’t changed much.
John Heisman played on the hallowed ground when he was a student, and the field’s grass was where he first learned his love of the game.
That grass was removed last week to make way for the new look of Carter Field.
“We want to upgrade the facilities while maintaining the character,” said Titusville Area School District Athletic Director Scott Salvo, who has overseen the project.
Currently, construction crews are working on installing the trenches and drains for the field. The crews had to remove all the top soil from the field and are working through a delicate process of laying down collection lines, and limestone before the actual turf can be installed.
Salvo expects the turf to be on site within the next two to three weeks. He said that the turf field is really only one aspect of the project.
Fans will notice that for this coming season, the home side for Titusville has been changed.
Part of the renovations include the replacement of the away side bleachers. The new bleachers, which are ADA accessible, are not only closer to where fans come into the stadium, they are also out of the sun.
“The sun will be at our fan’s backs now,” said Salvo.
He added that the new facility is going to be cleaner for spectators. There will be no more walking on grass or cinder paths. Fans can now navigate to their seats only walking on concrete.
Salvo said that so far, he has been happy with how the project has been progressing.
Unfortunately, “due to that one permit,” Titusville graduation will not be able to be held at the field.
Salvo expects the field to be completed in July, and is excited for the community to see what has been done. Construction crews had already finished many of the concrete and other changes, but were unable to disturb the dirt on the field until the permit came in.
Salvo mentioned that many residents were worried that the field would lose its charm during the switch to turf.
Salvo said that this was a “very unique project” due to the dimensions they had to work with, the constraints of the stone wall on the south side of the field and the covered cement seating on the north side.
He was pleased that the engineers found a way so that the south wall will go untouched, and only one row of seating was lost on the north side.
“We actually gained seating” said Salvo. He estimated that Carter Field could now hold around 1,000 spectators.
“There area a lot of similarities (to the old field),” he said, “But there are also some differences.”
The differences include a new South Gate Plaza, a public address system and the actual height of the field.
One problem that came up is that Carter Field is built in what Salvo calls a “bowl.” Carter Field is sunken in, with hills surrounding it on almost all sides. That has led to drainage problems that have plagued the playing surface for decades.
“We had kids playing soccer on a field that was not acceptable,” Salvo said. The field was not even, sloped to one side and after poor weather would deteriorate quickly.
The district had to limit use of the field to keep it usable for varsity athletics.
“We want to give fans the best experience and also make the field safe for our athletes,” said Salvo.
Engineers worked on a way to improve drainage by raising the field level. He believes these renovations are the best of both worlds.
The Titusville Area School District did not go in on this project alone.
Salvo wanted to thank the City for being supportive of the project.
“The City has been great to work with,” said Salvo, “They have been supportive and always helped out when we asked.”
Recently, the Titusville Fire Department came out to the site and sprayed down water to help with the dust.
Previously, access to the field had been limited due to the grass. The new field can be used and not show wear and tear.
“We want to give people as many opportunities to use the field as possible,” said Salvo, “The new facility will not just benefit our athletics, but Titusville Area School District students and the Titusville community as a whole.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
