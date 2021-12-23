It was hard to miss this year’s “Shop With a Hero” event at the Titusville Walmart on Tuesday morning.
Before the various heroes — members of local police departments, fire departments, military, EMS services, tow truck companies and medical employees — paraded into the parking lot, with lights and sirens blaring.
“This is so sick,” said Julian Vroman. “100% better than being in class.”
The area kids were all very excited to spend time with the men and women in uniform, even before there were toys and gifts picked out.
This year’s Shop With a Hero event in Titusville was the biggest in the area. 64 kids and more than 70 heroes came together at the store, and spent hours together going aisle by aisle picking out $100 worth of toys and treats. The heroes came from as far as Erie, and Polk, while also including local heroes such as members of both the Titusville Police and Fire Departments.
After being fed by Walmart, the kids were matched up with a hero. The two then got a shopping cart and a stocking full of goodies and set out to select some gifts.
Some popular aisles were the Lego and toy car areas, where the shelves were ransacked. The event gave the heroes quality one-on-one time with the kids, who talked about what they wanted for Christmas as they perused the aisles.
With more than 60 kids going for toys at once, the event is what can be considered organized chaos, with smiles and giggles galore. The kids came from both Titusville and Maplewood schools.
One man who has been a regular at these events is Titusville’s Aaron Madden, of the police department. Madden has been to the last four or five events, and said this is something he can’t miss.
“The community involvement, having all the local heroes come together with the kids, in today’s world is good,” he said. “Kids need to know that the police are the good guys.”
Madden said that one thing he has enjoyed seeing over the years is the different types of heroes that show up. He said that when he first started shopping with the kids, he noticed that it was really for firefighters and police officers. “It is great to see the versatility of the heroes, we now have tow truck drivers and members of the armed forces,” said Madden. He was especially impressed with the group that Trooper Cindy Schick, who organizes the event was able to put together. “It is one of the biggest groups that I’ve ever seen,” said Madden. Madden also said that it is events like this that really help the community “get into the Christmas spirit,” and that this is a way for heroes in the community to connect with the local kids “and feel good to do.”
Another hero there to shop with the kids was the U.S. Navy’s Lucas Lingo. Lingo is currently stationed in Chicago, and is home for the holidays.
Lingo said that this was his first time ever participating in an event like this, but that is “is a good thing to do.” He said not all families have the privilege of waking up on Christmas and having gifts under the tree, and that every kid deserves just that.
Lingo said that he was having a great time taking the kids around, but that there is also a lot of pressure. “I’ll be happy as long as they are happy with what they got,” he said.
One child that was clearly happy with his haul was first grader, Oliver. Oliver went shopping with Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department’s Tom Sterner.
The two spent a lot of time in the Lego and Nerf gun aisle. When asked what he likes about Legos, Barker said he likes building them and playing with them, and was excited to add to his Minecraft Lego collection.
Also in the Nerf aisle was Corporal Weibel of the Pennsylvania State Police Erie barracks, with her shopper Logan. Logan had to get some new Nerf darts, saying that his cat likes to eat them, and that he is running out. When you have a brother like Logan’s you need darts to shoot back. Also in Logan’s cart was a Nerf mask because, “my brother likes to shoot me in the face.”
The event could never take place if not for the work of Trooper Cynthia Schick, the support from Walmart and the community, and the time taken by the heroes to come and spend time doing some community relations.
Schick wanted to thank the heroes who came, and also the volunteers that helped keep everything moving, and wrapping gifts. Schick, herself from Titusville, said it was “neat” to see the amount of people come out and support this program.
She said that this is something that is a “different kind of event” for the heroes that came out, something that was positive and helps paint these heroes in a positive light.
