A new store is headed downtown with the opening of the first Goodwill retail store in Titusville.
The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday night where members of city government, and local non-profits could get a tour of the facility, located at 115 Diamond Street in Drake Mall.
The store will provide another place to shop in Titusville, and brings in an organization that is ready and willing to help the City with various needs.
During their opening remarks, both Phillip Johnston, CEO of Goodwill Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania, and Paige Robinson, Goodworks Project Manager, emphasized that a Goodwill store coming into town is much more than just a store for shoppers to come to. Their organization is committed to helping the community. According to Johnston, 85% of the profits from the store will stay in the community.
After COVID-19 forced Goodwill to close some locations, they went through the process of looking for a location to expand to. After lots of research, Titusville was chosen.
“We felt we could do the most good in Titusville,” said Johnston, “We are happy to be in Titusville.”
Once the store has established its presence, they will work on establishing their roots. Goodworks is the arm of Goodwill that works on impacting their communities. As program director, Robinson says the store is looking to partner with local organizations and nonprofits to “take our mission outside of the store.”
Robinson said that the organization specializes in vocational rehabilitation services, training workers for the modern economy. Goodwill has received $200 million from Google to help with computer training. However, part of the process is seeing what will work in Titusville.
“Every community has different needs,” she said, “We need to see what Titusville needs.”
City and local officials helped welcome the store to the community. Boo Maginnis, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, said, “I am glad to have a store like this downtown.”
Deputy Mayor Bill McCrillis is happy to see an eyesore in the city be transformed. “This place was empty for years, it has really come back to life,” he said.
For Mayor Jon Crouch, having a store like Goodwill in Titusville says a lot about what the city has to offer.
“In this day of online shopping, it is great to have a retail outlet of this quality,” he said. Crouch was impressed by the clean environment and good location.
The Mayor and Deputy Mayor were also happy not to see any self-checkouts, meaning that Titusville citizens will have to be hired to work, bringing in more jobs.
The store is still in negotiations with the donation center already in town, and currently accepts donations at the back of the store.
The store has had its “soft opening,” but still has work to do before it can have a grand opening. Shoppers are allowed in the store, as the company wanted to be open for Oil Festival and to help families with their back to school needs.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
