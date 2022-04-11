LINESVILLE – Crawford County Auditor and Linesville native, Christopher Seeley has formally announced his re-election bid to serve on the Democratic State Committee for Crawford County for another four-year term.
Seeley brings to the position of State Committeeman an extensive background in government. He has served as one of three elected County Auditors since 2013, served as Democratic State Committeeman from 2010 to 2014 and from 2018 to present, and has been involved with the County Democratic Committee since 2005. Additionally, Seeley previously served as Mayor of the Borough of Linesville from 2005 to 2010 and currently holds a seat on the Borough Planning Commission.
Seeley also has a wide-ranging background in nonprofit finance and management. Through his involvement in many different organizations, including Rotary Club of Meadville, Pine Masonic Lodge #498, Meadville Community Theatre, Martin Luther King Jr. Mentoring Program, Greendale Cemetery Association, and the Crawford County Industrial Development Authority, Seeley offers a well-rounded experience in all facets of the community, from the arts to service organizations, and from education to redevelopment, enabling him to make informed decisions that represent the best interests of Crawford County.
“Through both my profession and my volunteer work, I have managed to build balanced involvement with multiple boards and community organizations that have provided me with exposure to people of different backgrounds and unique perspectives to assist Crawford County with its continued growth and adaptation to the ever-changing terrain of local government,” Seeley stated, “I will bring those experiences to bear when making decisions as State Committeeman and use the knowledge I have obtained from my various experiences when listening to and analyzing the choices before me.”
For more information about the campaign and to keep up with the latest information, please visit the Seeley Committee Facebook page.
