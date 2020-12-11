“I guess I’ll be staying home and drinking my own beer,” said Rick Young, a regular at the American Legion Post 368 in Titusville.
Young and his friends meet at the Legion weekly to unwind from a week at work. Young and company will have to change their plans as the American Legion and other local bars and restaurants are forced to stop dine-in services due to new mitigation orders issued by Governor Tom Wolf on Thursday. The new restrictions took effect at 12:01 a.m. today and will remain in effect until 8 a.m. on Jan. 4.
Some local establishments will return to carry out and delivery. Some will close to wait out the storm and a few businesses have decided to defy Wolf’s orders.
No matter what the individual plan is, all the small businesses in the area expect to take a big financial hit. Unlike in the spring, many owners don’t have savings to fall back on this time around. With the holiday season in full swing, many local business owners are also worried about their employees who will now be without a job during Christmas.
One business owner who has decided not to follow the mitigation orders is Maria’s owner Giacomo Albegiani Jr.
Albegiani said that Wolf’s orders do not make any sense. “He can’t just snap his fingers and make a law,” he said.
Currently, the plan is to stay open for dine-in eating. Albegiani said he has received lots of support from customers and doesn’t want to let them down by closing.
Even though Maria’s would be going against the state’s orders, Albegiani is ready. “I’m not worried at all. I’m just going to take things one day at a time,” he said.
Part of his anger towards Wolf is that he doesn’t believe the standards are the same for large corporations. His plan is to stay open until “the big companies close their doors.”
Maria’s barely survived the last lockdown, and he doesn’t want to take any chances this time around. “Last time I lost tens of thousands of dollars. I can’t afford to do that a second time,” he said.
While Wolf’s orders may shut off his stream of customers, he still has to pay his bills. To pay those bills, Albegiani is willing to risk his business license.
It is not just his business license at risk, but his employees. Right before Christmas, Albegiani doesn’t want his employees to suffer. “My employees have families that need to eat,” he said.
Nancy Hunt has owned Coal Oil Johnny’s in Pleasantville for 16 years.
Her restaurant has four rooms for seating and can hold up to 150 people. All of Hunt’s seats will be empty as she has decided to stay open for takeout only.
While Hunt usually employs a full staff, like in the spring, she had to let her employees go. “I’m gonna be doing it by myself again,” Hunt said. “It’s really hard working solo. I don’t have a minute off.”
Hunt isn’t too worried about herself. She is mostly worried about her staff. Her staff took the news hard. “They were crying thinking about their kids,” she said.
While Hunt is worried about her staff, she also has some questions about the restrictions. “I see that the virus is rampant here, but what proof do they have that the virus is coming from restaurants?”
Hunt isn’t the only business owner asking those questions. Chad Covell, owner of Boonies Sports Bar in Titusville, has done all he can to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. He decided that Boonies will continue to serve food to go while the mitigation orders are in effect.
Covell believes that small businesses in particular are being targeted. “My bar is cleaner than Walmart,” said Covell. “I just want the same restrictions for all businesses.”
Bunyan’s owner Ken Nichols took it one further saying that his bar was “cleaner than the hospital.”
While the local business owners may be taking different steps to help their businesses survive, all of them feel that this was the worst time for them to close.
“It really puts a damper on Christmas,” said Brenda Strawbridge, club manager of American Legion Post 368. While she was somewhat surprised at the timing, she knew Christmas restrictions were coming.
“After what they did the day before Thanksgiving, we saw this coming,” she said. Strawbridge plans to cut her staff of 20 down to two or three people.
Some business owners did not see this coming. Hunt has a full refrigerator and freezer at Coal Oil Johnny’s. “They did this on one day’s warning,” she said. “They could have at least given us through the weekend.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
