Every December, Titusville’s Associated Charities holds a holiday fundraiser. It started years ago with Ladies Night at Cross Creek, and over the years has evolved into one of the biggest events in town.
What started as 20 women having dinner has turned into a community event, where hopefully hundreds will pack into the Titusville Iron Works to support the Associated Charities and all the organization does for families in the area.
On Sunday, many different area organizations and businesses are teaming up to support Associated Charities’ “Christmas For Kids.”
While the event is to support children in the area, it is more adult- friendly, as there will be plenty of beer and drinks at the various Iron Works bars. The event, which takes place on Sunday, Dec. 5, will run from noon to 6 p.m.
The Iron Works will be full of different types of auctions, raffles, special vendors, food and live music. Proceeds from the event will go towards Associated Charities and their various programs to support local families.
When it comes to the holiday season, local charities that provide support can be strained. That rings true for Titusville’s Associated Charities.
“Christmas time is when our needs are the greatest,” said Executive Director Cricket Wencil-Tracey.
Besides providing their usual slew of services like monthly food boxes, utility assistance and more, around the holidays the organization also provides holiday food, toys and clothes for those in need.
Years ago two women stepped forward to host a ladies night at Cross Creek resort. The event started with just a few women gathering together, and eventually expanded to see more than 250 women come together for a good cause.
A couple years ago the ladies who organized the event decided to step back. With a long history of events and support, Wencil-Tracey and her crew found themselves having to start from scratch, and looked to host an event.
“It really fell in our lap,” said Wencil-Tracey.
Last year, meeting with a committee of area women, Associated Charities decided to bring the fundraiser into town.
“We thought it would be easier to draw people from the community,” said Wencil-Tracey.
Due to COVID-19, they also added a live auction held over Facebook live. Both new tweaks to the fundraisers were hits.
Building off the success of the previous year, Wencil-Tracey and her team at Associated Charities wanted to get even bigger. To do that they needed a bigger venue, and one that already had a name for itself.
After reaching out to her friend Bob Joyce, the Titusville Iron Works presented itself as the perfect venue.
“Bob Joyce has been so gracious letting us utilize his space,” said Wencil-Tracey.
Joyce was more than happy to help out the local charity. “We couldn’t be happier to give her a hand and help kids in the area,” said Joyce.
Once the “Christmas For Kids” event was announced, Wencil-Tracey knew that this event would be bigger than anything they had seen in the past.
“It has exploded this year,” said Wencil-Tracey. “We are drawing both people who have been involved before and those who enjoy the Iron Works.”
The event may seem like a regular day at the Iron Works, with music and beer, but the décor and other attractions will make it special.
Food will be sold by Iron Works staple Magic Bus food truck, but The Mercantile’s Curbside StrEAT Co. will also be selling something to eat. The Mercantile’s Coffee Days and Sprinklez will also be in attendance selling coffee and related drinks and ice cream, respectively.
Other local businesses and organizations have helped by providing items for the many auctions and raffles, making this truly a community event.
Something to look forward to on Sunday is the return of one of Titusville’s own, Mason Levi. Before COVID shut them down, Levi had been playing with his band, “A Summer High.” Levi is back in town, performing live for the first time since COVID started years ago.
Levi will soon be launching his solo career in England, but first will test the water with his first ever solo performance at the Iron Works this Sunday.
“It’s my first time ever doing a solo act,” said Levi. “It’s for a fantastic cause and the fact that it is to raise money for kids in the community is incredible.” Levi is one of many artists that will be performing Sunday.
If the music, food and drinks isn’t enough of a draw, the prizes available might. There will be hundreds of items that attendees will have the chance to take home Sunday. Your ticket into the event even enters attendees into a raffle with the chance to win a designer Coach Purse.
Once through the doors, there are raffles for large items like four Penguins tickets and a $500 gift card to a lakeside resort. For those who might not want to spend big, there is also a penny for presents tree, where you can buy boxes that have donations anywhere from one cent to $5. There is a silent auction with more than 280 items. There is also a raffle for a mystery gift.
Returning this year is the Facebook live auction. Last year Wencil-Tracey thought that some might be weary to come to a public event. To make sure everyone in the community could have a chance to support, she decided to do live auctions over Facebook Live.
“It went really well. People loved bidding against each other,” she said.
This year’s Facebook auction, which takes place from 4 to 6 p.m., will feature larger prizes like a load of gravel, a garage door opener, door bell and installation and a local chef who will come cook dinner for six at the home of the winner, among others.
To get into the event on Sunday you must purchase a ticket. Tickets are being sold at The Chamber of Commerce, Titusville Market Square and Associated Charities. They will also be sold at the venue the day of the event.
Wencil-Tracey wanted to thank those who have helped set up the event, and wanted to thank in advance those who plan on attending and supporting Associated Charities.
“It means a lot to me to have this kind of support,” she said. “Without the support of the community we can’t do a lot of the things we do.”
For those who choose to attend, Wencil-Tracey said they can expect to have fun, have the chance to win some great prizes, “and leave with a feeling of goodwill.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.