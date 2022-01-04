“We are working together. It is not three of us versus two of them. It is a unified council of five people trying to do the best for the city of Titusville,” said Councilman Jason Drake during Monday night’s meeting of council.
Drake was one of four councilpersons sworn in to new positions during the reorganization meeting. A regular meeting followed.
Drake, Chad Covell and Sam Logsdon are all new to council, although Drake did fill in for the end of 2021. The three new councilmen are joined by Sara Jones, who won re-election to council. The new council re-elected Jon Crouch as mayor, and elected Sara Jones to be deputy mayor.
The City of Titusville’s City Council reorganized Monday night. Council added four councilpersons to fill the four open positions, and also elected a mayor and deputy mayor.
There had been gossip leading up to Monday’s meeting that city leadership might be changing. Three of the new councilmen, Covell, Drake and Logsdon, had endorsed each other as a sort of wave that swept over city council, giving the three men majority. The rumors were proved to be just that, as the new councilmen unanimously voted to re-elect Mayor Jon Crouch, and voted for Sara Jones as deputy.
“I kind of came across the assumption … that because me, Chad and Sam were elected at the same time and kind of supported each others campaigns,” said Drake. “Some people thought we would band together and maybe try to hijack the mayor and deputy mayor spot.”
Drake continued saying that the three new councilmen all agreed that to show that council is unified, they should let the two more experienced council members take charge.
“We came to the same conclusion that we didn’t want to create any division on city council,” said Drake. “We felt that you guys (Crouch and Jones) had the experience.”
Drake said that they have a lot to learn as they navigate local government for the first time.
Crouch welcomed the new members, saying that there is always room for new ideas and fresh ideas. He also said that even if there are some dissenting opinions, that it is good to have these conversations and work together to come up with solutions and stay on track.
Speaking to The Herald after the reorganization meeting, the new councilmen echoed sentiments similar to what Drake had said about being unified.
“I like the progress that the city has made in the past few years,” said Councilman Logsdon. “I want to work together as a group, and continue to accomplish things for the city.”
Councilman Covell said that he hopes as a council, “We can do a lot of improvements and implement improvements that city residents would like to see.”
After the reo
rganization meeting, council adjourned for 10 minutes to allow the new councilmen to talk with those who had come to support them, and enjoy some cookies and refreshments.
After reconvening for their regular meeting, the new council heard about upcoming 2022 projects, and voted to accept a new Purchasing Policy.
Council heard from City Manager Neil Fratus during his Manager’s Report about the work the city hopes to accomplish in the new year. The list, which had more than 20 different items on it, included new positions, projects and where the city is heading.
The list included the new recycling center which is starting construction this week, new positions like the deputy treasurer, police secretary and the three police officers the city will be hiring, CDBG projects such as the Diamond Street property and Ed Myer complex which are being worked on by engineers, potential grants that the city may see and programs the city would like to bring back like the PILOT program and sidewalk program.
Fratus said that the city will continue to update the citizens on the work that the city will be doing as the year, and the projects, progress.
Some other projects that the city hopes to work on in 2022 include the Carter Field back lot repairs, City Hall exterior renovations, the community garden, South Perry Street bridge 138-140 Diamond Street properties, a long term Church Run solution and improving the city’s facilities and rental areas such as in Burgess Park and Scheide Park.
At the end of the manager’s report, Deputy Mayor Jones mentioned that outgoing Deputy Mayor Bill McCrillis had talked many times about getting young people involved, and that she proposed adding a junior councilperson.
This person would sit in on meetings, and learn the ins and outs of local government. The other councilpersons were supportive of creating this new program.
The only item on either the old business or new business section of the agenda was focused on updating the city’s purchasing power. The state mandated that the policy be updated to include a $900 increase in the thresholds.
During discussion, councilman Logsdon asked Fratus if the city had incentives to keep money local for both vendors and contractors. Logsdon wants to make sure that the city is trying to keep as much money as possible in town. Fratus said that he wasn’t sure, and would check. The policy passed unanimously.
Before adjournment, Deputy Mayor Jones spoke to the new council during council and mayor comments. Jones said that she is ready to work with the new council, and that she knows everyone on council wants to see the city thrive.
“We do want to work as a team and all have the desire to see Titusville succeed,” she said.
Earlier in the meeting, Mayor Jon Crouch echoed similar sentiments, saying, “I look forward to working with Sara and Neil, as well as our newly elected council members.”
Council will meet again on Jan. 18, for their regularly scheduled meeting.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
