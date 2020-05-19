A Memorial Day Service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Union Cemetery just north of Titusville on state Route 89.
The first Memorial Day Service (Decoration Day) was held on May 31, 1885 to commemorate 29 individuals from the community that were in the Civil War.
The community has been honoring the service personnel and community members for the past 135 years. Normally the service is held at the Bethel United Methodist Church with a brief ceremony at the cemetery, but due to COVID-19 and the requirements of social distancing, the service will be at the cemetery.
