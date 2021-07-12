By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
MEADVILLE— As the 75th annual Crawford County Fair approaches in late August, the fair board discussed safety at its monthly meeting Thursday night.
After talks with safety officials, it was determined that changes must be made to the campers for this year’s fair. The annual debate over animal vaccines and vet costs also took place.
After meeting with West Mead Township, local fire and police and the 911 Center, a motion was brought forward to keep the campers and trailers further apart this year.
Board member Leroy Stearns put the motion on the floor, saying that this has been a long time coming.
In past years, fire and other emergency personal have not had enough room to reach campers deep in the camping area. While disaster has not struck yet, the fair board wants the safest possible fair for all residents.
“We want to do this openly and safely for everyone,” said Fair Board President Dean Maynard.
Concerns were brought up over a potential shortage of spots if the new changes go into effect. Currently, there must be an 11-foot gap between the campers. That number could grow up or past 20 feet.
Due to the changes in space, an idea was floated around that only exhibitors and vendors be allowed to bring campers. The exact details on camping are still to be finalized, but the passed motion means that changes will come.
According to Maynard, every year after the fair book is released, the next fair board meeting always features the same discussion, shots and vets.
Treasurer Kathy Klink brought up a motion to change regulations to the state guidelines.
According to Maynard, the Crawford County Fair has always gone above and beyond with safety measures to ensure no outbreaks took place. In previous years, the veterinary fee for the fair has been close to $15,000.
Klink said that cost was too high, and that changes need to be made.
Arguments between different department chairs of different species of animals broke out as shots for horses, cows and swine were all discussed.
Currently, the veterinarian looks at the health papers of the animals. Klink asked that the departments do that themselves.
The department chairs pushed back, saying that they did not want to be the ones to send people home, and that there are intricacies that the veterinarian takes care of. One sticking point was a rabies vaccine that is recommended by the state but not required.
Maynard said that the issue is a “double edged sword.” While they want safety, they also want a large fair. He said if someone is bringing 15 cows to the fair, requiring vaccines and shots that are not required by the state can add up in costs. Those costs might make them bring less cows, or not come at all.
Keeping cost down is especially important when it comes to the youth and their participation. Ultimately, Maynard said that, “If we make a change, we take a risk.”
Klink’s motion died on the floor due to a lack of second.
This year’s fair, which will take place Aug. 21-28, will look different than past years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, there will not be any concerts or rides at the fair. Returning to their roots, the fair will center around agriculture. To encourage residents to attend, the fair will have free admission.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.