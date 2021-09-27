ERIE — The Erie to Pittsburgh Trail Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the vision of connecting non-motorized, multi-use trails in western Pennsylvania. The Alliance is made up of 13 trail groups that are working towards the goal of connecting 270 miles of trail between the Point at Point State Park in Pittsburgh to the Dobbin’s Landing in Erie.
The Alliance has a long-standing goal to complete 90% of the trail off-road by 2029.
“This is true economic development and bipartisan economic development that everyone can get behind,” said Rich Fitzgerald, Allegheny County Executive, during the dedication ceremony.
On Sept. 19, 2021, at Dobbin’s Landing in Erie, the Erie to Pittsburgh Alliance Members and county officials unveiled the Mile 0 marker on Dobbin’s Landing. Elected officials from Erie, Crawford, Venango, Armstrong, Butler and Allegheny County were in attendance to share the occasion and solidify the continued dedication to completing the trail system.
This dedication was the culmination of hard work by Alliance members, Erie County and the Oil Region Alliance to develop the Mile 0, to build on momentum in Erie County. The trail is currently 66% completed, with many miles currently in development.
“Dedicating this monument is really a milestone because it marks the end of the trail. The momentum of this trail has been growing year after year. Every foot counts and this one is special because it is the northern most point of the trail,” said Barney Scholl, president of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail Alliance.
While the trail is not yet completed, the Mile 0 connects to the Bayfront Trail, a 9-mile trail along Lake Erie an existing segment of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail. For more information, contact Kim Harris, Erie to Pittsburgh Trail Alliance Secretary at (814) 677-3152 ext. 120 or at Kharris@oilregion.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.