OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP — Nathan Schueler was working behind the register at Spanky’s Tobacco World, located at 11560 Hydetown Road, when he heard a loud noise.
“There was this loud pop, a booming noise, and I was knocked off my balance,” he said. That noise in question was the sound of a pickup truck crashing through the header of the building. The incident occurred at 11:43 a.m. on Friday.
The Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department was the first agency called to the scene. According to Joe Lamey, Chief of the Titusville Fire Department, Hydetown had “limited personnel available,” and they asked the Titusville department to come out to help with the situation.
According to Schueler, the driver of the pickup truck was pulling into a parking space at the tobacco store when his foot slipped off the break. Carrying a minimal amount of speed, the vehicle crashed into the front corner of the store, damaging the wall and breaking the glass windows.
“If he would have been going faster, it would have been bad,” said Schueler.
The damage to the store was significant, but Schueler said he was lucky to escape with just a cut on his leg.
The store was closed for a brief period of time, while repairs were being made. Owner Jeff Clifton said that the damage to the store can be fixed, but he is just happy that no one was seriously hurt.
“I’m glad everyone is OK, that is only thing that matters to me,” he said. The store reopened Friday afternoon, with plywood covering the area where the glass once was.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.