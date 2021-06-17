By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Titusville City Council heard from the city auditors and talked about events, and possible problems with Scheide Park at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The City also started the process of reviving a committee that was started in 2008, but as of now has no members on it.
City Finance Supervisor Heather Plowman said she was “very happy with the audit,” and that the process went smoothly. 2019 was the first year that Maher Dussel had been hired to audit city finances.
Plowman said that with turnover, last year’s audit was the “reviewing of someone else’s work.” The 2020 audit report, which was presented at the meeting, is the first time that the new firm had been reviewing work done by the current administration.
Plowman said that the audit report featured no surprises and that it was a good report to hear after months of work. The report stated that there were no financial issues, but it did come with a couple of suggestions.
The first issue that the auditors had with the City was something familiar to those who followed last year’s report — fixed assets. The City keeps track of fixed assets two ways, the industrial appraisal list and the fixed assets module.
Currently the two lists are not equal and the auditors want them to be. The recommendation to fix the fixed assets has been noted by Plowman, who said the City is working on resolving the issue.
The 2019 audit was not submitted until the fall and the new audit began in January. Plowman said for a task of that size, the City was not able to complete the process before the new audit began.
The second finding was about internal control over financial reporting and account adjustments. These adjustments are required to be recorded.
Plowman said the City “wasn’t aware of the behind -the-scenes adjustments that needed to be done,” and that her office is looking into correcting that.
“In the scheme of things, this isn’t a lot,” said Plowman on the two findings of the auditors. Speaking to last year’s audit and its findings, Plowman said that a lot of the issues were addressed, but not in time for it to be shown on the 2020 audit.
“Some were not fully implemented until 2021.This is a 2020 audit,” she said.
City Manager Neil Fratus informed the public and council that the Titusville Rental Licensing Program will be holding an open house on Wednesday, July 14 at 6 p.m. The event will take place at the fire station. Fratus said it is another opportunity for landlords and tenants to ask questions and clarify information. There is a guide for landlords on the inspections for the TRLC that will be available at the meeting.
Fratus also took time to update council on the many events taking place in the City. Fratus mentioned the Titusville Open Air Market coming back, the July 9 Wine Walk, WWII remembrance at the Perry Street Station, the July 17 community yard sale, the June 19 Mercantile anniversary, YMCA Summer Youth Programs, Titusville Raw Fest, among many others. Fratus said that the City will continue to spread the word about all that is going on.
Councilman Sara Jones said that Fratus really addressed those who say “there is nothing to do.” Jones said that there is “a lot going on here,” and hoped that residents take advantage of the busy schedule.
Later in the meeting, Fratus brought to council’s attention the Blighted Property Review Committee. The committee was started in 2008, but currently has no members and is not meeting.
As the program is already in place, no action was required by council. Mayor Jon Crouch is looking into who he wishes to appoint to the board. The Mayor can appoint one councilman and one member of the public.
Mayor Crouch added an item to the New Business section of the meeting. Crouch wanted to talk about Scheide Park and what the park needs before a busy summer of events.
“This beautiful park will be used a lot this summer,” said Crouch. Council had previously discussed a problem of tree coverage and tree maintenance at the park.
Crouch said that at this Monday’s Concert in the Park, he had informally met with an arborist to talk about the trees in the park.
The arborist allegedly told Crouch that there is currently a possibility for liability with some of the tree’s large and dead branches.
Council agreed to look into the situation. The trees are so full, some with dead limbs, that it may be in the best interest to thin out the branches to promote tree health. Councilman CJ Kirvan said he wants to “father more information and bids” before moving forward.
From a practical side, Crouch said it can be hard to see the gazebo when sitting in the park lawn for a concert or event.
“We should better expose what we have there,” said Crouch. To create a better, and safer, experience for those who visit the park, council wanted to move quickly on this.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.