By Owen Krepps
Herald Intern
“Western Pa. Pullin’ 4 A Purpose” will host a truck and tractor pull fundraiser on Saturday, June 26 to help raise money for both Jesse McFadden, of Titusville and Gabe Sobina, of Oil City.
Both McFadden and Sobina have been diagnosed with rare forms of cancers. McFadden has been battling sarcoma cancer and Sobina is fighting brain cancer.
The event will take place at the Venango County Fairgrounds, 867 Mercer Road, outside of Franklin at 11 a.m. There is a fee for general admission and entrance to the pits. Kids six and under are free. Donations and money raised will support both the McFadden and Sobina families.
McFadden received the news that he had the rare bone tissue tumor of sarcoma one week after his 17th birthday. McFadden was an active student at Maplewood High School, being a member of the football and wrestling teams and earning a 4.0 GPA. Before his diagnosis, McFadden was also the all-time receiving yards leader for the Maplewood football program.
Sobina was only 12 years old when he was diagnosed with an extraordinarily inoperable and rare form of brain cancer in glioma, which is a tumor that enters the brain and spinal cord. Being a huge Marvel fan, Sobina named the tumor “Thanos” after the mad Titan of Marvel comics himself. The #downwiththanos movement has been in full effect ever since his diagnosis in July of 2020.
On June 2, McFadden finished his final day of radiation and rang the gong. The McFadden family states that they are roughly halfway through the treatment process.
As for Sobina, he has struggled recently having to use oxygen tanks to breathe and the family has discontinued his chemotherapy treatment, as it has made him very sick.
Both kids have been described as “troopers,” as they battle a disease that afflicts all ages. The families appreciate the support of the community.
