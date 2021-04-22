The Herald
Amy Ruot, manager of the Titusville Branch of Farmers National Bank, presented a contribution to the United Way of the Titusville Region’s Chief Professional Officer Terri Ann Wig. The contribution was in support of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit – Pre-K Scholarship program.
The Pre-K Scholarship program is administered through the United Way of the Titusville Region through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development – Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program. This program allows eligible state corporations to provide approved Pre-K scholarship organizations with funds in lieu of a portion of their state corporate taxes.
As the local approved Pre-K Scholarship Organization, the United Way of the Titusville Region administers the Pre-K scholarship program that benefits early learners ages three to five in three local school readiness programs. Students enrolled in the YWCA Fun Factory, YMCA Tiny Footsteps and TFree Kidz Zone programs may apply for scholarships to cover a portion of their tuition. Families are asked to provide income verification information to ensure eligibility guidelines. Scholarships are issued on a need basis with the guidelines and directives from DCED and fund availability in the program.
During the past year the United Way Pre-K Scholarship program provided 74 tuition scholarships, totaling $37,130 to early learners. “Without the support of our corporate partners, like Farmers National Bank, many families of these young learners would not be able to attend or would need to reduce the number of days they could benefit from these important school readiness programs,” Wig said.
Learners enrolled in the summer programs of the YMCA Tiny Footsteps; YWCA Fun Factory and TFree Kidz Zone, that attend at least 20 days of programming and do not receive other subsidies for the program may be eligible for a PKSO scholarship. For more information parents can contact their programs to apply for funding for the summer session or visit titusvilleunitedway.com and select the Education tab.
Any interested business owner that would be interested in participating in the program may contact the United Way of the Titusville Region at (814) 827-1322 or visit dced.pa.gov/programs/educational-improvement-tax-credit-program-eitc/ for guidelines and applications.
