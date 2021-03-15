By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
The Titusville Fire Department had a busy day Friday.
The department responded to three fires between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. While all three fires started as brush fires, two of them eventually grew to involve structures.
One of the calls the firefighters tackled was a four- engine brush fire at 12729 Dotyville Road.
Titusville Fire Department Lieutenant James Brown said that his department was dispatched at 12:49 to assist the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department at a brush fire that had turned into a structure fire.
The Titusville firefighters were the first to arrive, as the Pleasantville volunteers first had to assemble before taking their engines to the scene, according to Brown.
Titusville and Pleasantville were assisted at the scene by the Hydetown and Cherrytree fire departments.
The departments made an effort to contain the fire so that it did not spread to the house on the property, while also keeping the flames away from a propane tank that was in the vicinity of the car port.
The firefighters also provided patient care before the ambulance arrived.
According to Brown, the owner of the home had started to burn garbage near his car port. As he started the burn, leaves started to catch and the fire quickly spread around the car port.
Seeing his truck and tractor starting to go up in flames, the property owner went to save his truck. During the process, he sustained minor burns, according to Brown.
Brown said that currently, Crawford County’s burn risk is high. “We strongly recommend you not burn right now due to high risk,” he said.
While it has rained recently, the high winds have dried the top layer of undergrowth which can ignite easily. “It burns so fast,” he said.
Brown also explained that the winds can easily blow the flames that will ignite the brush.
Besides avoiding burning during this period, Brown also asked that when a fire starts that residents do not try to save their belongings.
“You worry about your life, and we will worry about your property,” he said.
Brown said that the victim of the burns had initially been safe from the flames but had gone back into the fire to save his truck.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
