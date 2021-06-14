By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
The Benson Memorial Library’s goal is to educate the community, with whatever means necessary.
The library’s Executive Director, Jessica Hilburn, said that Benson’s patrons by now are used to the library doing new and different activities, so the pollinator and hydroponic gardens set up on site are nothing new.
“People are used to us doing weird stuff,” said Hilburn. After receiving a PNC grant, Hilburn decided to take Benson Memorial’s gardens to a new level.
The pollinator garden will soon feature an improved sidewalk and a bench in the shade.
“It will have a little bit of shade and somewhere to sit,” said Hilburn, “A place where it might be nice to open up a book and read, right outside the library.”
Hilburn described the two plant-friendly areas as “fun educational tools.”
The library has an extensive collection of gardens, farming and planting books in the non-fiction area. Hilburn said that the resources are frequently used and that the books are “one of our more popular sections.”
The on-site gardens are supposed to allow those interested to piggyback on what the library has within its pages and provide real-life examples.
“It allows us to expand on the information we already have,” Hilburn said.
Part of what Hilburn hopes that patrons will soak up, much like the plants in question, is the importance of providing native pollinators. Pollinator gardens can help keep out invasive species, promote native plants and help provide a habitat for native wildlife.
Native wildlife and native plants play off each other, allowing both to survive and thrive.
“They work in harmony,” said Hilburn.
To show their commitment to helping local wildlife, the library signed the Pollinator Pledge, started by the Oil Region Alliance, and committed to providing native habitats and plants that help pollinators.
The Oil Region Alliance joined several of the 55 National Heritage Areas in Operation Pollination. Operation Pollination is a pollinator protection project that has recognized the importance of bees, butterflies and other animals that are in danger.
According to the Penn State Extension, some pollinator friendly plants that you can plant in your own garden include: clustered mountain mint, boneset, coastal plain Joe Pye, swamp milkweed and stiff golden rod.
While Hilburn has helped the garden grow, she was not the creator of the pollinator garden. That honor goes to former Executive Director Justin Hoenke.
Hoenke’s idea, paired with time and effort from the Titusville Area Garden Club, blossomed into what can be found today. Hilburn on the other hand, said that she lacks a green-thumb, and wanted to show appreciation to Carolyne Ford, who maintains the plants.
Those in northwest Pennsylvania know that the weather is not conducive to plants and gardens flourishing year-round. To keep the education going full-time, the library has added a hydroponic garden to its collection.
A hydroponic garden can be grown indoors, and features a water base where you place plants into. Some hydroponic garden machines, like the one at Benson Memorial library, include grow lights and a machine that tells you when the plants need to be fed.
As stated previously in the article, Hilburn does not have a green-thumb, and said that besides the hydroponic garden, she has killed almost every plant she has been in charge of.
Hydroponic gardens can be a great place to start plants, to be moved into the ground later. As evidenced by the large collection of plants in the library’s hydroponic garden, they can also stay and flourish there.
For those who like gardening, but not the work, Hilburn said that hydroponic gardens are “less work,” as there is no weeding that needs to be done.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.