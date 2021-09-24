Employers looking to hire skilled machinists in the area will be happy to know that the new Manufacturing Assistance Center (MAC) is open for students at Pitt-Titusville.
The MAC is an arm off of the university’s Education and Training Hub, which has the mission to develop workforce opportunities in northwest Pennsylvania.
At the ceremony held Wednesday afternoon at the temporary MAC space in the Titusville Opportunity Park, representatives from government, City officials, manufacturers in the area, as well University of Pittsburgh staff came together to look at the new space, and talk about how to enhance manufacturing in the region.
The shop is filled with precision machining, allowing students the chance to get hands-on experience and gain skills used in the workforce. The center is for those looking for job training, machinists looking to add skills and those looking for a career change.
The MAC is moving from its home in Homewood in north Pittsburgh to the Pitt-Titusville Hub. Richard Esch, Interim President, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and Titusville, said that this has been a “long enjoyable opportunity,” and that Titusville can now start to reap the benefits of the MAC.
Esch said that northwestern Pennsylvania is a place that has long ties to manufacturing. As many industries like oil have left the region, manufacturing is an industry that underpins the area.
“The MAC pulls in support for manufacturing,” said Esch. “Manufacturing supports the region. We want to support and expand manufacturing, allowing students to upgrade their skills.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in hiring and supply and demand. There are currently jobs open with no one to fill them. Esch believes that providing skilled workers is “more important than ever” and he believes the MAC will provide great jobs in a high pay grade for families and communities in and around Titusville.
Another person who understands the value of machinists and what that career can offer is Titusville Mayor Jon Crouch.
Crouch started out working for Grand Valley Manufacturing. “Machinists careers are very important to this area,” said Crouch. “And it is great to have the MAC here in town.”
Roberto Rincon is the head instructor for the MAC. He is originally from Monterrey, Mexico, and has worked for decades in machine shops.
When manufacturing started to waiver in the midwest, the same thing happened to the industry in Monterrey. He said that Monterrey is a lot like Titusville, a former hub of business and manufacturing that has fallen behind in recent decades.
Rincon hopes to provide the region with graduates who have the skills to make an immediate impact. With experience being a supervisor at CNC mills across North America, he trains his students with the same intensity that he oversaw his machinists.
“When you come to the MAC I tell my students to forget you are in school, you are in a machine shop,” he said. “They learn exactly how it is in a real shop.”
That intensity and real world experience has led the program to have a 95% work placement for graduates.
The program in Titusville is the same program that has thrived in Pittsburgh for the past 25 years.
“This is exactly as you would have seen it in Homewood,” said Rincon.
Through Tooling U, students get 63 modules that teach them G&M codes, Fanuc controls, and everything they need to know about machining code.
“It is like its own universal technical language,” said Rincon.
Whether the students stay in the region, or go work anywhere in the world, they will graduate with the skills they need to be a successful machinist.
For a region that needs skilled workers, the Mac comes at a time where its graduates can really make a difference for their families and also the community at large.
“Anything you see has to be machined,” said Rincon,.“Machinist jobs aren’t going anywhere.”
Classes have already started at the MAC. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m.
For more information on the MAC program, contact the Pitt-Titusville Hub at (814) 827-4437. They can also be reached by email at MAC@engr.pitt.edu.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
