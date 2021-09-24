Pictured from left to right are: University of Pitt-Titusville Administrative Assistant Jayme Wagner, Pitt-Titusville Interim President Rick Esch, Titusville Mayor Jon Crouch, Titusville City Council member Sara Jones, Titusville Community Development Agencies Chief Financial Officer Kristen Kerr and Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Boo Maginnis. The group cut the ribbon officially opening the Manufacturing Assistance Center on Wednesday.