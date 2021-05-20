By Owen Krepps
Herald Contributor
Titusville made it to the big stage ladies and gentlemen. On Monday night, on the world-famous game show “Jeopardy,” Titusville was featured on a Daily Double trivia question.
In the first quarterfinal match of the 2021 Jeopardy Tournament of Champions, Ryan Bilger, a Pennsylvania native nailed the following question:
“The 1859 discovery of this near Titusville set off a boom in Pennsylvania.”
Bilger, a four-time Jeopardy champion, answered correctly with the response “What is oil.” He won $600 for the question under the category of American History.
Bilger went on to win Final Jeopardy for the evening with $32,405 outscoring Jason Zuffranieri ($18,800) and Sarah Jett Rayburn ($0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.