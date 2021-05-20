Titusville on Jeopardy

Ryan Bilger certainly knows his Titusville history as he cashed in on the Daily Double with a very close-to-home answer on Monday’s ‘Jeopardy’ episode.

By Owen Krepps

Herald Contributor

Titusville made it to the big stage ladies and gentlemen. On Monday night, on the world-famous game show “Jeopardy,” Titusville was featured on a Daily Double trivia question.

In the first quarterfinal match of the 2021 Jeopardy Tournament of Champions, Ryan Bilger, a Pennsylvania native nailed the following question:

“The 1859 discovery of this near Titusville set off a boom in Pennsylvania.”

Bilger, a four-time Jeopardy champion, answered correctly with the response “What is oil.” He won $600 for the question under the category of American History.

Bilger went on to win Final Jeopardy for the evening with $32,405 outscoring Jason Zuffranieri ($18,800) and Sarah Jett Rayburn ($0).

