By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
“So now, Class of 2021, we are finally done,” said Margaret N. Ditty, during the farewell and benediction Friday night at the Titusville High School graduation ceremony.
Ditty was one of 96 seniors who received their diplomas after a challenging year. Superintendent Stephanie Keebler told the new alumni to make sure to keep in touch and that their flexibility, understanding and resiliency will serve them well in the future.
The speeches and words said at the ceremony were similar to the THS 2021 Class Motto — “Its not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.”
Class President Clifford J. Kirvan gave the welcome and invocation. In his speech he told the students, “Today is to celebrate you.” He wanted to remind the students that “this is just the beginning” and that they are “the authors of their futures.”
He told his fellow graduates that it is their obligation to seize their futures, and not to let this moment be the end, but a beginning.
The Class of 2021 elected two of the graduating seniors as Class Orators. The two speakers were Joseph T. Banner and Lindsay G. Sines.
Banner focused his speech on hard work, dedication and the importance of a strong work ethic. He told his fellow graduates that what they received was “not just an ordinary piece of paper,” but the stepping stones for a long and prosperous life.
During his time as a student in Titusville, Banner said that he, like the other graduates, had been knocked down. He said though, that what defines you is how you respond. “You have to work to overcome defeat and fight back,” said Banner.
Sines gave a speech focused on the “moments along the way” and overcoming obstacles. She said that the graduates past experiences is what will carry then to a promising future.
“This taste of success we are celebrating today will also propel us forward,” said Sines. She also wanted to tell her fellow graduates that the connections and memories made during their time at THS will last a lifetime.
Receiving recognition were graduates who will be joining the military. Two graduates will be moving onto the Armed Forces. Brody B. Mennemeier will be joining the United States Air Force and Jacob Z. David, will join the United States Navy.
After the graduates received their diplomas, and moved their tassels to the correct side, the ceremony wrapped up with a speech by Ditty.
After the caps flew through the air, Ditty spoke to the hardships that the class has gone through, and how it will only make their bond stronger.
“No one expected this year to be the way it was,” she said, “But we overcame the obstacles and they made us better prepared for our futures.”
After the ceremony, the graduates participated in a parade through town. The parade route included Brown, Spruce, Second, Main and Petroleum streets. The parade was led by a fire truck and police vehicle, as family and friends lined the streets to show their appreciation for the graduates.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
