Brooke and Emma Prenatt are sisters who learned a valuable lesson this Thanksgiving — empathy.
The two girls, aged 10 and 7 respectively, have been using their allowance money to collect items of need for a local nonprofit organization.
After months of work, the two dropped off a carload of supplies Tuesday to the Family Service and Children’s Aid Society. The donations will be taken to the organization’s shelter, where the items will go to good use.
The two girls have been volunteering and participating in school donation drives at Pleasantville Elementary.
With the holiday season approaching, the girls wanted to step up their game, and held their own event, collecting items to donate.
“We noticed people are in more need and just started collecting things,” said Ashley Prenatt, the girls’ mother. She said the entire process has been a group effort, where she encourages the girls to come up with ideas to help.
For two months the girls would look at coupon books, and when they found something they thought the shelter could use they would cut it out.
Then on the trips to the store the girls would bring their allowance with them and buy the supplies.
“This is their introduction to giving,” said Ashley. “I wanted to show the girls how it feels to give back.”
The girls do chores around the house to earn a small allowance. Brooke said that she usually uses her money to buy herself clothes, the ones her mom buys for her just don’t make the cut. However, Brooke said that recently she hasn’t been buying clothes, but has been saving for the donations.
Brooke is the family dishwasher, and that is her main task in the house. When asked if her chores also included cleaning her room, she said that Emma makes that impossible.
“I share a room with her,” said Brooke pointing at her sister. “And I can never keep it clean.”
A proud mother cannot go long without praising her kids, and soon friends and family found out. That lead to the donation of multiple boxes of notebooks, paper, socks, flip flops, sunglasses, toothbrushes and toothpaste that the girls dropped off.
The donations also teach the girls how to manage money and make the most of it. Between managing their allowances, looking at the coupons and making timely purchases, the girls have learned how to get the most bang for their buck.
The girls have really taken to their new hobby, and were proud of all the stuff they dropped off. This will not be a one time thing, as the family said that Family Services can expect another round of donations soon.
The donations are coming at a good time too, according to Gilmore. Brenda Gilmore is an administrative assistant for Family Services and Children’s Aid Society. She told the girls that the holidays are a time where people in this area really need more help.
“Women and kids come in all the time around the holidays,” she said. “We really have a rise in need.”
With so much talk about “kids these days” and a lack of empathy in the younger generation, Ashley hopes that she is doing her part in raising kids who help whenever they can.
“I always wanted to give back what I could, and I hope my girls have learned the same thing,” she said.
If anyone wants to get involved with Brooke and Emma’s donations, Ashley asks that you contact her on Facebook, or stop down at the Pleasantville Dollar General where she works.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
