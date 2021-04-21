PLEASANTVILLE — On Saturday, nearly 1,000 ATV riders converged on the Pleasantville area to have some fun in the woods.
While the weather the few days before Saturday had been anything but sunny, that was only to the chagrin of the riders.
Rain mixed with about 1,000 off-road vehicles means one thing — mud. Some riders wore helmets with face covers and had vehicles with doors to stay somewhat clean, while others came just for an excuse to get dirty.
After having to cancel last year’s event, the Colonel Drake Shrine Club held its 20th Spring Poker Run. The event is held on over 1,000 acres of land owned by a Shrine Club member. Those who register can eat free food, drink free beer and drive their off road vehicles as they wish.
The event is a fundraiser for the club, and benefits the Erie Shriners Hospital for Children.
When arriving at the poker run, one factor stands out — the size. The scene includes hundreds of pickup trucks and trailers spread out over acres with off-roading toys strewn throughout.
Poker runs involve driving off-road vehicles around a property looking for hidden cans to put tickets in. According to Colonel Drake Shrine Past President Rusty Whitmore, their poker run is known for having three easy cans to find and two that are “hidden really hard.” Some famous past locations of the hard-to-find cans are in a tree stand and under an old snowmobile hood somewhere in a field.
After the ATVs have cooled off and the trails empty, the riders attend a steak dinner where names are pulled from the cans and prizes are won.
This year the Shriners cooked up 850 steaks, 1,200 hot dogs and 900 bowls of chili. If you missed a can while out riding, there is also a chance to drop your tickets off before the meal starts.
In 2019, the last time the poker run was held, according to Shriner Larry Weldon, there were 570 riders who attended. After a year off, that number grew to nearly 1,000 riders for the 2021 event.
When asked about the increase of riders for this year’s run, Weldon attributed it to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions Pennsylvanians have been living under for over a year.
“People wanted something to do,” he said. Weldon said when the event was first held, there were about 40 participants, and the poker runs have grown ever since.
For years, the Titusville area community has rallied around the Shriners helping the event be a resounding success.
Lori McKean attended this year’s event with her extended family. McKean said there was about 10 in their group including her sons, their girlfriends, her husband and several great-nieces and nephews.
The McKean’s said theyhave been attending the event since either 2008 or 2010. For the past decade, McKean said her family kept coming back for three simple reasons. “Mud, friends and family,” she said.
Its a day where the family spends time together, meeting up with friends from the community where they can let loose and have some fun together.
While the local participation has been consistent, it was noticed that there was an increase of out-of- town visitors this year.
Tom Majewski, Jason Orton and Jeremy Gunterum are three men who traveled from Erie. Majewski and Orton have been to the poker run before, and this year decided to take Gunterum with them.
When asked why they made the trip to Pleasantville for the run, Gunterum said “because finally we have something to do.”
All three men said they had missed poker runs because of the COVID-19 restrictions, and poker runs are some of their favorite ways to spend a weekend.
All three ATV owners, they said that poker runs are the best places to ride their vehicles. “You get to ride your four-wheelers without the rules and restrictions of roads and paths,” said Majewski when asked what they like best about these events, “It’s the freedom.”
Many other riders, inlcuding Mike Bardell, of Cooperstown, mentioned that in this area, there aren’t many places to take four-wheelers.
“We haven’t found a place to ride back home,” he said. His family will use back roads and snowmobile paths to ride back home, but nothing compares to riding at a poker run.
For some, there are other reasons for coming. When Majewski was trying to explain why he loves poker runs, Gunterum interrupted him. “He came because of three letters B. U. D.,” said Gunterum, referencing his friend’s favorite beer — Budweiser.
The alcohol is hard to miss when attending a poker run. Next to where the food is served, there is a beer trailer with two keg taps on the side.
Those who register can come through and fill up a cup free of charge. This year the club purchased 5.5 barrels of beer for the event, or 826 12-ounce cans. The koozies in the hands of those walking around suggests that riders work up a thirst for more than mud.
Even as the beer is flowing, it is not the focus of the event. If anything, the beer is just “incidental” said Weldon. The beer purchase was a small fraction of what the Shriners provide those who attend.
Weldon said that in all the years of the event, they have only had two minor accidents. “It’s a real challenge to gather 900 people together on that many machines that ride for several hours outside and have the overall objective of our event, at the end of the day, everyone goes home safe and sound,” he said. The Shriners use 50-75 volunteers to make sure the event is safe.
Weldon said that frequently the hospital will send out a wish list including beds and other items and the Shrine Club never fails to purchase what is needed. As the organization benefits the Shriners Hospital and kids in need, it is important to focus on the good that the event does, according to Weldon.
“It was not a beer party, it was a family event for friends and families,” he said, “that’s what the Zem Zem Shrine actually represents.”
The event usually produces a donation around $20,000. Due to the increase in size, that donation is estimated this year to be around $60,000.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
