HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is advising consumers to discard certain milk products from Pot O’ Gold Dairy in Crawford County with sell-by dates ranging from May 16, 2020 to June 6, 2020. The products were not properly pasteurized.
Recalled products include whole milk with sell-by dates of May 21, 2020 and June 5, 2020; chocolate milk with sell-by date May 22, 2020; 2% milk with sell-by date May 16, 2020 and skim milk with sell-by date May 16, 2020. Products may be in glass bottles labeled Pot O’ Gold Dairy, Bear Lake, Warren County, but bottle caps will be labeled with the Crawford County location.
Crawford County
— Brian’s Country Market, Centerville
— D&J Bakery, Cambridge Springs
— Lickety Split, Cambridge Springs
— Miller’s Country Store, Cochranton
— Pot O’ Gold Dairy Store, Cambridge Springs
— Titusville Market Square, Titusville
Forest County
— Haller’s General Store, Tionesta
Venango County
— Farmer’s Daughter’s Country Market, Oil City
No illnesses connected to the products have been reported, but anyone who becomes ill after consuming these dairy products should consult their physician.
