PLEASANTVILLE, Venango County — On Saturday, dozens of hunters will take to the woods and fields all across the greater Titusville area to participate in the Woodchuck Tournament, which benefits the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department.
Cody Whitman, who since organizing the event has not tried to compete, said that the competition will be fierce, especially between teammates.
Whitman took over the annual woodchuck hunt in 2016, wanting to continue one of his favorite traditions. The Rustic Inn in Hydetown used to run the annual hunt for decades, before stopping.
Whitman, who used to participate with his brother, just couldn’t bare to see one of his favorite traditions go away. He took over the event, and moved it to Pleasantville.
The hunters will not only have a day of fun, supporting a good cause, they also help local farmers get rid of one of their worst pests. According to Whitman, farmers will tell him that the animals love digging holes in their hay, corn and bean fields, while also eating their fair share of the crops.
Apparently, soy beans are their favorite — a tip that could be helpful to some of the participants this Saturday. Besides raising havoc on their fields, Whitman said that they also dig holes in horse and cow pastures. If an animal steps in one of those holes, they can easily break a leg.
“If you don’t take care of them, they can be a big problem,” said Whitman.
Last year, the hunters took down a total of 150-250 woodchucks. Participants will start at the crack of dawn and stay together in the fields all day looking for the furry critters.
“You just sit in a field with your gun and a buddy and have a good time,” Whitman said. The weigh in is at 8 p.m. at the fire hall, and features food and drinks for the hunters to enjoy whilst swapping stories.
One of the draws to participate is the camaraderie and competition. The teams of two compete for who can bring back the ten heaviest woodchucks. Even though the teams compete, the teammates themselves are also usually in competition. Whitman said that most of the pairs are either father and son, or close friends.
“Most of the teams, the two guys most of the time hunt everything together,” said Whitman.
Back before he helped run the event, Whitman used to hunt for the woodchucks with his brother. Whitman said the two “grew up at the hip,” and spend more hours in the woods together than you could count.
“I would always try to outshoot him,” he said, “We would have a good time.” Whitman also said that he taught his brother “everything he knows about shooting and hunting,” but his brother might say something different.
Another regular participant in the woodchuck competition is Dustin Armstrong. Armstrong usually competes with his dad.
“There is nothing better than shooting and spending time with my dad,” Armstrong said. The two have been hunting together for more than 30 years, since Armstrong was just four or five.
Even though his dad may have more experience, when it comes to shooting woodchucks, the two are both experts.
“He does a lot more shooting,” Armstrong said, “But he also does a lot more missing.”
The friendly competition, both between teams and teammates, is what Whitman said really brings the group together, and has hunters coming back.
“Everybody knows everybody,” said Whitman, “Sure we compete, but at the end of the day it is all fun and games.”
Sign ups for the Woodchuck Tournament will start today at the Pleasantville fire hall. The signups will run Thursday and Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. The first 50 hunters to register get a free hat for the competition.
After the woodchucks have been counted and weighed, the prizes are awarded.
First place takes home “cash money,” a winner’s shirt and a brand new rifle. Second place gets cash and a second place shirt, which is the same prize for the third place finishers, except they get a third place shirt.
A portion of the proceeds goes to the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department.
For more information, contact the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department. All hunters must follow the Pennsylvania Game Commission hunting laws.
