Alongside decorating evergreen trees and listening to festive songs, the Christmas season usually comes with a lot of shopping trips. However, the financial burden of getting all of those gifts can be difficult for some families.
That’s where Shop with a Hero steps in to lend a helping hand. The annual event will mark its return to Titusville on Dec. 20. A total of 46 local kids will be paired with a hero — consisting of active and former military personnel, firefighters, police officers, emergency medical services workers and similar individuals — for a $100 shopping trip at the Walmart located just outside of Titusville.
According to Cindy Schick, a community services officer with the Pennsylvania State Police and an organizer of the event, $13,100 has been raised for this year’s Shop with a Hero. In addition to Titusville, Shop with a Hero also has events at Walmart in Harbor Creek, Corry and on Elm Street in Erie, with 131 children taking part across all of the events, each of which will occur on separate days.
Titusville, however, stands out as the largest of the Shop with a Hero occurrences. Schick said that the reason more kids are able to get involved in the Titusville event is because of the large amount of support from the local neighborhood.
“It’s so large because that community really steps up,” she said. “A lot of places in the community donate money, which makes it really nice.”
Organizations that donated include the Titusville American Legion, Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars, True Value, Titusville Dairy, the Elks Club and more. In addition, each participating Walmart also gives a grant to help boost the number of kids who can take part.
Schick said that Shop with a Hero provides a chance for kids who might not otherwise be able to get gifts on Christmas to enjoy the spirit of the holiday.
“This is obviously an event that they’re going to remember for the rest of their life,” she said.
In addition, Shop with a Hero gives a much needed break for the involved heroes from the usual stressful activities of their job, according to Schick. Rather than having to respond to an emergency, the heroes get to support and community and act as a role model.
Further, kids also sometimes use the event as a chance to buy gifts for others or to support their families in some way.
“We had a kid one time buy groceries because he said his family didn’t have food at home,” Schick said.
Children are chosen for the event by the local school district. Due to Titusville’s Shop with a Hero receiving the most donations, Schick said it is the only iteration where kids from all levels of the school district can take part. This means students from the Early Childhood Learning Center all the way up to Titusville High School will be involved.
Schick is still taking donations for Shop with a Hero, and said that any contributions always stay in the area of the donator. This means people giving in the Titusville region will help support more Titusville kids taking part.
Anyone wishing to donate can contact Schick by email, at cyschick@pa.gov, or by phone, at (814) 898-1641.
The Titusville Shop with a Hero event will begin with a parade at 10 a.m., which will start in the area of the Big G’s Tire & Auto business at 11652 Hydetown Road, and end at the Titusville Walmart.
Ray can be reached, by email, at sray@titusvilleherald.com.
(1) comment
Another home run for law enforcement.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.