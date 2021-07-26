WARREN — State Rep. Kathy Rapp (R-Warren/Crawford/Forest) announced on Thursday that 39 fire departments and ambulance organizations throughout Crawford, Forest and Warren counties have been awarded approximately $425,535 from a grant program administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
“We are grateful to all of our first responders who risk their lives daily to protect others in their most desperate time of need,” said Rapp. “I applaud all of the dedicated men and women of our local fire and EMS companies for qualifying for this funding, and most importantly, for their essential, irreplaceable service in keeping our communities safe.”
All funding comes from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not General Fund tax revenue. Projects eligible for funding include recruitment and retention, construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training, reduction of existing debt, or replacing lost proceeds due to COVID fundraising limitations.
Following is a list of fire and ambulance companies serving the 65th District and the amount of their grant awards:
Crawford County
Bloomfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, $11,520.
Bloomfield Township Volunteer Fire Department EMS, $8,993.
Centerville Volunteer Fire Department, $11,698.
Centerville Volunteer Fire Department EMS, $8,993.
City of Titusville Fire Department, $12,054.
Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department, $11,876.
Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department, $11,520.
Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department EMS, $8,993.
Townville Volunteer Fire Department, $11,876.
Townville Ambulance Service Inc., $8,993.
Forest County
Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department, $12,411.
West Hickory Volunteer Fire Department, $11,520.
Warren County
Bear Lake Volunteer Fire Department, $11,520.
Cherry Grove Volunteer Fire Department, $11,520.
City of Warren Fire Department, $14,550.
City of Warren Fire Department EMS, $8,993.
Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department, $11,520.
Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department EMS, $8,993.
Garland Volunteer Fire Department, $11,520.
Glade Township Volunteer Fire Department, $12,946.
Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department, $11,520.
Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department EMS, $8,993.
Lander Volunteer Fire Department, $11,520.
North Warren Volunteer Fire Department, $12,233.
Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, $11,698.
Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department EMS, $8,993.
Scandia Volunteer Fire Department, $11,520.
Scandia Volunteer Fire Department EMS, $8,993.
Sheffield Volunteer Fire Department, $11,698.
Sheffield Ambulance Service, $8,834.
Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department, $11,698.
Starbrick Volunteer Fire Department, $12,054.
Sugar Grove Volunteer Fire Department, $11,520.
Sugar Grove Volunteer Fire Department EMS, $8,993.
Tidioute Volunteer Fire Department, $11,520.
Tidioute Volunteer Fire Department EMS, $8,993.
Wrightsville Volunteer Fire Department, $12,233.
Youngsville Volunteer Fire Department, $11,520.
Youngsville Volunteer Fire Department EMS, $8,993.
To receive a grant award, organizations must first apply and then complete a grant agreement. More information about these grants and other financial support programs for the state’s fire and EMS companies is available at osfc.pa.gov.
The 65th Legislative District includes all of Warren County; a portion of Crawford County consisting of the city of Titusville; the boroughs of Centerville and Hydetown; and the townships of Athens, Bloomfield, Oil Creek, Rome, Sparta, Steuben and Troy; and a portion of Forest County consisting of the townships of Green, Harmony, Hickory, Howe, Kingsley, Tionesta and the borough of Tionesta.
